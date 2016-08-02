The 3 Best Sushi Restaurants In Boca Raton 

You’d think it’d be easy to find a good sushi joint. I mean, come on, it’s 2016! Unfortunately, it’s a bit harder than it looks to find quality, unique, and most of all delicious sushi. After all, any place can make a California Roll…but it takes a real special restaurant to make a signature sushi roll well.

Recently, Boca Raton’s become a mecca for fantastic food and has a fabulous array of Japanese restaurants. Lucky for you, Boca News worked tireless to find the best sushi spots in Boca. It sounds like a difficult pursuit, but chop sticking at these three spots wasn’t so bad ;).

Read on to find out our picks of the three best sushi spots in Boca Raton.

It’s a sushi trifecta!

1. Sushi Yama Asian Bistro

If you’re cruising down Palmetto Park road and hankering for some fresh sushi, Yama’s the place to go. Located at 7050 W Palmetto Park Rd, this restaurant’s perfect for both sushi connoisseurs and those who want to grab a quick roll.

Their menu has fresh sashimi, sliced raw fish served sans seaweed and rice, as well as classic sushi favorites. Try the tuna roll, it’s divine! Their sashimi’s served a la cart for those looking for a quick bite. They also serve fresh caught Florida lobster and it’s truly delicious.

The restaurant has an open layout with tables both inside and outside. If you prefer private, traditional Japanese dining, ask to be seated in a Tatami room! Don’t know what a Tatami room is? Check out Sushi Yama to find out!

They’re open all week and from Wednesday to Saturday stay open until 2 am. Order online or make a reservation at (561) 362-6416.

Sushi Yama will satisfy all your sushi cravings.

2. Sushi Ray Japanese Restaurant

Hankering for great hibachi? Look no further then Sushi Ray! Their hibachi room’s out of this world.

Located at 5250 Town Center Ci, suite 111, at Boca Center, Sushi Ray’s one of our go-to lunch spots. We think you’ll love it too, especially after a morning of shopping at Town Center Mall.

They have a la carte sushi options along with noodle, teriyaki, and tempura dishes. We recommend the steak hibachi if you’re exceptionally hungry.

Sushi Ray’s an intimate dining experience. Their ambience is calming and the service exceptional. The modern chic decor, coupled with their current music choices, makes dining fun. Don’t believe me? Make a reservation or order out with Sushi Ray today!

3. Kanpai

In a league of it’s own, Kanpai has everything to make your happy hour happy.

With a massive menu, lively dining experience, and clubbish atmosphere, Kanpai’s the perfect spot to grab drinks and sushi after a long work week. Hungry but want to go out on the town? Kanpai has you covered. Quality sushi, cool music, and a great energy are just a few of the reasons Kanpai’s become one of downtown Boca’s most popular resturants.

Oh, and did we mention how their rolls dance by diners on a revolving sushi bar? ‘Cause it’s pretty awesome.

Their stocked bar serves delicious cocktails. Outside seating on cooler nights is a must. Open till 1am every night, Kanpai’s where you need to be going to grab a drink and late night roll.

We recommend the miso soup. It’s some of the best miso we’ve ever had. The sushi’s fresh and the service attentive. Basically, Kanpai has a rad vibe. What else is there to say? Head on down to Kanpai at 20 N. Federal Hwy or make a reservation for a larger party at (561) 361-8688.