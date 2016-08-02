The 3 Best Sushi Restaurants In Boca Raton 

You’d think it’d be easy to find a good sushi joint. I mean, come on, it’s 2016! Unfortunately, it’s a bit harder than it looks to find quality, unique, and most of all delicious sushi. After all, any place can make a California Roll…but it takes a real special restaurant to make a signature sushi roll well.
Recently, Boca Raton’s become a mecca for fantastic food and has a fabulous array of Japanese restaurants. Lucky for you, Boca News worked tireless to find the best sushi spots in Boca. It sounds like a difficult pursuit, but chop sticking at these three spots wasn’t so bad ;).
Read on to find out our picks of the three best sushi spots in Boca Raton.
It’s a sushi trifecta!
1. Sushi Yama Asian Bistro
If you’re cruising down Palmetto Park road and hankering for some fresh sushi, Yama’s the place to go. Located at 7050 W Palmetto Park Rd, this restaurant’s perfect for both sushi connoisseurs and those who want to grab a quick roll.
Their menu has fresh sashimi, sliced raw fish served sans seaweed and rice, as well as classic sushi favorites. Try the tuna roll, it’s divine! Their sashimi’s served a la cart for those looking for a quick bite. They also serve fresh caught Florida lobster and it’s truly delicious.
The restaurant has an open layout with tables both inside and outside. If you prefer private, traditional Japanese dining, ask to be seated in a Tatami room! Don’t know what a Tatami room is? Check out Sushi Yama to find out!
They’re open all week and from Wednesday to Saturday stay open until 2 am. Order online or make a reservation at (561) 362-6416.
Sushi Yama will satisfy all your sushi cravings.
2. Sushi Ray Japanese Restaurant
Hankering for great hibachi? Look no further then Sushi Ray! Their hibachi room’s out of this world.
Located at 5250 Town Center Ci, suite 111, at Boca Center, Sushi Ray’s one of our go-to lunch spots. We think you’ll love it too, especially after a morning of shopping at Town Center Mall.
They have a la carte sushi options along with noodle, teriyaki, and tempura dishes. We recommend the steak hibachi if you’re exceptionally hungry.
Sushi Ray’s an intimate dining experience. Their ambience is calming and the service exceptional. The modern chic decor, coupled with their current music choices, makes dining fun. Don’t believe me? Make a reservation or order out with Sushi Ray today!
3. Kanpai
In a league of it’s own, Kanpai has everything to make your happy hour happy.
With a massive menu, lively dining experience, and clubbish atmosphere, Kanpai’s the perfect spot to grab drinks and sushi after a long work week. Hungry but want to go out on the town? Kanpai has you covered. Quality sushi, cool music, and a great energy are just a few of the reasons Kanpai’s become one of downtown Boca’s most popular resturants.
Oh, and did we mention how their rolls dance by diners on a revolving sushi bar? ‘Cause it’s pretty awesome.
Their stocked bar serves delicious cocktails. Outside seating on cooler nights is a must. Open till 1am every night, Kanpai’s where you need to be going to grab a drink and late night roll.
We recommend the miso soup. It’s some of the best miso we’ve ever had. The sushi’s fresh and the service attentive. Basically, Kanpai has a rad vibe. What else is there to say? Head on down to Kanpai at 20 N. Federal Hwy or make a reservation for a larger party at (561) 361-8688.
Comments
Shtok says
Kanpai is for annoying college kids only.
Alex Alpern says
I don’t think you know the first thing about sushi and you and your editor can’t spell either. By far, the best sushi in Boca is at Sushigo. It’s pricey, as all good sushi is, but worth the experience. Try it.
By the way, “dining” has 1 n.
Emma Rabinowitz says
Thanks for the insights, We will check it out 🙂
Steve Pilot says
SushiGo is absolutely the best and deserves its own article. Joe is a Master who has been making sushi since he was 6 years old.
Randy says
Sorry you are wrong. I have eaten at every sushi restaurant in Boca Raton. Rise is by far the best sushi restaurant in Boca Raton.
Lisa j says
Agree… The very best..
Sarah says
Well written. Really love Emma’s articles.
Ilana says
I once cut a slice of tuna open at Sushi-Yama and there was a worm in it and everytime I get a JB tempura roll there, it’s cold. Totally not best of the best.
Rise on 18th street is probably my favorite for it’s variety/cleanliness/great rolls.
Ian says
Rise is by far the best witg Sushigo second. I have been in Boca for 20 years and eaten at every sushi restaurant multiple times. None of the three listed above are worth visiting.
Andrew says
Rise is definitely the best quality food for take out:; the restaurant itself is too crowded and loud. Sushi Ray is the best overall experience. As an alternative, Bluefin should be your next meal.
Megan DiGesare says
You need to go to Kyoto Rock on Federal Highway! That is the best sushi in Boca 🙂