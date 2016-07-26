5 Hidden Spots in Mizner That Are Perfect for Your Next Date Night

Picking somewhere to eat dinner’s always a challenge…but picking a date spot for your romantic night on the town seems almost impossible! Lucky for you Boca News has ranked the top 5 date spots in the beautiful Mizner Park.

Whether it’s a first date or a wedding anniversary, these places will be fun for you and your partner!

1. Sur La Table

Most dates involve going out for dinner or drinks. Want something outside the box and way more fun? Look no further, Sur La Table is the solution to all your boring date night worries.

At Sur La Table, you and your partner are the chef. Their interactive cooking classes help bring out your culinary side…even if you didn’t know you had one! Classes are usually two and a half hours long, so you’ll get to know your date very well.

They also offer Hands On and Demonstration classes. Hands On classes are full participation courses where students are in charge of preparing menu items and practicing techniques. Not a master chef? You’re in luck! The Demonstration classes are designed as an observation exercise. Watch while seasoned chefs explain the how and why and show you recipe preparation and cooking techniques.

Make a reservation online and have fun with your butter half!

2. iPic

Dinner and a movie usually coincide, but at iPic you can have both at the same time!

This movie theater’s unlike any other. Complete with comfortable reclining seats, pillows, blankets, and even movable tables, you don’t want to miss this movie and dining experience. Waiters are on call during the entire flick to cater to your every dining need.

Aside from catching the latest blockbuster, you can dine at the iPic restaurant Tanzy, or enjoy a cocktail at the bar. The iPic experience is extremely lush and surprisingly affordable.

3. Truluck’s

Looking for an upscale date night spot? Then Truluck’s is the perfect fit!

The restaurant requires business casual attire and is perfect for a birthday date or anniversary outing. The food there’s truly exceptional as well. The waiters bring a plate of their shellfish options directly to your table prior to ordering and cater to any food specifications you might have. Their steaks are fabulous steaks and their desserts are exceptional.

Have a special night out at Truluck’s. Trust me, you and your partner won’t regret it!

4. Sloan’s

Going to Sloan’s is like walking into candy land. You and your partner are going to feel nostalgic for riding bikes, running bases, and everything else childhood.

If going to Sloan’s is like taking a trip to childhood, then going on a date at Sloan’s is like being a teenager again who’s stayed out past curfew! Decadent flavors, lots of sugar (they have sugar-free options too!), holding hands, and maybe even sneaking a kiss…yeah, this luxury ice cream parlor has it all.

In other words, Sloan’s is the perfect spot to enjoy a sweet night with your date.

5. Kapow Asian Noodle Bar

Open till midnight on weeknights and 2am on weekends, Kapow’s the perfect place for a late night bite to eat.

At first glance this looks like a regular bar, but Kapow’s anything but ordinary. The restaurant has out of this world tapas that are perfect to share with your date. The ambiance is city nightlife mixed with South Florida relaxation. The food’s impeccable and has just enough punch to make your drink taste extra sweet.

Kapow’s the best Saturday night date spot you haven’t heard of yet.