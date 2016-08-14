5 of the Hottest Tourist Destinations in South Florida

“I live where you vacation.” It’s a popular slogan for us living in Boca Raton, and there’s not much question as to why. Our family and friends migrate to Boca each year to enjoy all the fun the sunshine state has to offer.

Boca News explored five awesome tourist attractions. These places are perfect to bring family and friend’s visiting from out of town.

Read on to learn more!

1. Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Location: 1801 North Ocean Boulevard Boca Raton, FL 33432

Phone: (561) 544-8605

Website: www.gumbolimbo.org

Want a break from the hustle and bustle of city life? Then you need to check out Gumbo Limbo Nature Center! A beacon for environmental education, research, and conservation, the center rests on twenty acres of untouched land, protecting rare and endangered animal and plant life.

A natural oasis, Gumbo Limbo boasts an immersive boardwalk nature trail, a butterfly garden, a lookout tower with a breathtaking view, several aquariums, and even some sea turtle research stations open to the public. Your family will have a blast getting to know Boca’s local wildlife!

Gumbo Limbo’s completely free, though there is a $5 suggested donation.

2. iPic

Location: 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Phone: (561) 299-3000

Website: www.ipictheaters.com

Your visiting family and friends are going to LOVE the iPic Experience! From the modern lobby to the plush seats, this movie theater’s unlike any other.

Complete with comfortable reclining seats, pillows, blankets, and even movable tables – you don’t want to miss this movie and dining experience. Waiters are on call during the entire flick to cater to your every need.

Aside from catching the latest blockbuster, you can dine at the iPic restaurant Tanzy, or enjoy a cocktail at the bar (with family over 21!) The iPic experience is extremely lush and definitely worth a visit.

3. Boca Raton Museum of Art

Location: 501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Phone: (561) 392-2500

Website: www.bocamuseum.org

Art lovers rejoice, Boca Raton has an internationally renown art museum! As if that wasn’t enough, it’s nestled in beautiful Mizner Park.

The Boca Museum of Art features an ever changing variety of exhibits and exclusive shows. Then there’s the stunning permanent collection. The pieces in both range from cutting edge, rising artists, to the established elites of the artist world.

The Boca Museum of Art offers educational programs, artist lectures, films, classes for children, and all sorts of other events. You’re even free to sketch in the gallery with front desk provided sketchbooks and pencils! There’s free admission the first Saturday of the month, so make sure your loved ones visit then!

4. The Delray Escape

Location: 900 Linton Blvd #201a Delray Beach, FL 33444

Phone: (561) 501-4046

Website: www.delrayescape.com

Looking for an interactive and challenging activity that’s fun for the whole family? The Delray Escape’s the perfect destination!

You and your family are investigative journalists in this interactive puzzle. You’ve snuck into the infamous Area 51 and accidentally opened some of the rooms containing alien lifeforms. The base is on lockdown and your team has one hour to escape!

Make sure to check out this brainteaser next time your family and friends are in town. It’s going to

5. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Location: Address: 4000 Morikami Park Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Phone: (561) 495-0233

Website: www.morikami.org

Stepping into the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens feels like you’ve travelled across the time and space to a beautiful, forgotten garden. Simply put, this cultural center’s gorgeous.

Morikami consists of two museum buildings, a truly expansive garden, several backwoods trails, and the quaint Cornell Cafe where you can indulge in traditional Japanese cuisine. The Cornell Cafe’s even been featured on the Food Network! Oh, and did we mention that a separate location on the grounds plays home to the American Orchid Society? Pretty neat, we know!

Morikami also hosts several festivals year round. From the Obon Lantern Festival to the Hatsume Fair, you’re sure to find one that’s perfect.