Boca News Real Estate Report 8/15/2016

Hello Boca Raton and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report. My name is Claude Champagne with Champagne and Parisi Real Estate and today is Saturday, August the 13th. There were 74 properties sold this past week in Boca Raon, and that includes all the condos, villas, town houses and single family homes.

Let’s review 5 of these sales. The first one is at 236 West Key Palm Road in Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This home was listed at $9,450,000. It was 8371 square feet on the air. It was built in 2015 with 100 feet of waterfront. It sold for $8,400,000 and that’s $1003 per square foot.

The next one was located at 2201 Spanish River Road. That is in The Estates section in Boca Raton. Listed at $6,950,000, 100 feet waterfront on the inter coastal. 5700 square feet on the air. It was built in 2016 so it is brand new construction. It sold for $6,800,000 and that’s 1191 dollars per square foot.

Now the next one is a little special because it is located on the ocean in Highland Beach. So it is still possible for people to buy properties directly on the ocean. It is located at 4005 South Ocean Blvd in Highland Beach. This property was listed at $4,899,000. 3000 square feet on the air, and it sold for $4,425,000.

Property number 4 is located at 3090 Canterbury Drive. That is in Woodfield Hunt Club. This home was listed at $750,000. It’s 4 bedroom, 3 baths, 3300 square feet on the air and it sold for $725,000. That’s $220 per square foot.

Finally, the property located at 5200 East Club Circle Unit 205. That is in San Remo Gulf and Tennis Club. That’s right off of Yamato and 2nd Avenue. This was listed at $160,000. 2 bedroom, 2 bath and it sold for $166,000.

Thank you for watching the Boca News Real Estate Report. Please stay healthy, and I will see you next week!