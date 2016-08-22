Boca News Real Estate Report 8/22/16

In this week’s real estate report, we are talking about condos. Many people have an idea that condos don’t sell in the summer time, but this week we have seen purchases of many condos ranging from many different prices. Condos are selling and are always a valuable asset. Watch the video below to learn more.

Hello Boca Raton and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report sponsored by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate. My name is Claude Champagne and today is Monday, August 22nd.

So this past week, 77 properties sold in Boca Raton. That includes condos, town homes and homes. Price range from $40,000 for a small condo to 4.3 million dollars. Now there are three homes that sold for over 4 million dollars and they are located in Boca Harbor Island, Boca Raton Riviera on the intracoastal and Saint Andrews Country Club. Congratulations to those buyers and sellers.

Now this week I want to talk about condominium sales in Boca Raton. Now people think condos are not selling during the summer time, but they are. In this past month, 74 condos sold in Boca Raton, 19 of them over $500,000. I’m going to tell you about three of them that sold for over one million dollars and they are located at 1800 Ocean Blvd.

This is a villa condo that sold in the Placide building, a beautiful, gorgeous boutique building on A1A right here in Boca. It is a 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 1,900 sq. ft. on air, totally updated. Asking price was $1.250,00 million and it sold for one million dollars. It was on the market for 84 days.

The next one is at 4001 North Ocean Blvd. That is in the Sea Ranch complex. A 3 bedroom, 3 full baths, 2,300 sq. ft. on air, again, totally renovated, furnished. Asking price was $1,375,00 and sold for full price and it was on the market for only three days. So condos do sell in the summer time in Boca.

The last one is located at 2800 South Ocean Blvd. This is in Ocean Towers, also known as White House South. This beautiful condo is 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, over 2,100 sq. ft. on air. It was listed at $1,695,00 and sold for $1,610,000 and that was on the market for only 11 days. S

o there you have it my friends, condos do sell in Boca in the summer time. If you are thinking about selling your condo, you can call us at Champagne and Parisi Real Estate at 561-235-7800, also you can visit our website BocaLuxuryCondos.com. Thank you for watching the Boca News Real Estate Report, stay cool out there, stay healthy and I will see you next week.