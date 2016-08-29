Boca News Real Estate Report 8/29/16

In this week’s real estate report, we are talking about three different luxury apartment buildings located in beautiful downtown Boca Raton. We have each location’s price range, how many units are available and when they are ready for occupancy. Watch the video below to learn more.

Subscribe to out YouTube Channel

Hello Boca Raton and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report. My name is Claude Champagne with Champagne and Parisi Real Estate and today is Monday August 29th.

This week, 78 properties sold in Boca Raton. From the lowest price at $37,000 for a 2 bedroom

2 bathroom condo to the high price of $6.8 Million for a luxury double unit condo in

the building called Luxuria. This condo is 9,000 sq. feet on the air, 6 bedroom, 7 bath and if you can afford it, it’s $10,000 maintenance per month. Wow. Alright, so this week I’d like to talk about

downtown Boca Raton.

As you know, a lot of construction is going on and let me tell you about three buildings that are coming up for occupancy in the next month or so. And they are Palmetto Promenade.This building is on Palmetto Park Rd. just East of Federal Highway. It has 378 units, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms and

3 bedrooms, price range from $1,974 for one bedroom to over $5,000 for a townhouse with

a two car garage. Occupancy starts at the end of October and the beginning of November. There are 47 different floor plans so there is a unit for everybody.

The next building is Via Mizner which is at the corner of Camino Real and Federal Highway or US 1. This is also right next to the future Mandarin Oriental Residence. That building has 366 luxury apartments, they are from studios to three bedrooms. The price range is $1,920 a month to $5,895

a month. The occupancy starts in mid September. There are 40 different floor plans for that

building.

And finally, the building called Boca City Walk, which is right behind Trader Joe’s on Federal Highway. This has 229 units with studio, one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms. Price range from $1,725 to $3,920. The occupancy started already so if you’re ready to move to downtown Boca, this is a building you can move right in to.

And that my friends is a total of 973 units coming online right here in downtown Boca Raton. That’s a lot of apartments, but, my prediction is all of these apartment buildings are going to be full by next year.

So if you’re thinking about renting and obviously a lot of people are, please call us right here at Champagne and Parisi Real Estate 561-235-7800.Thank you for watching the Boca News Real

Estate Report, stay cool out there, stay healthy and I will see you next week.