Boca News Real Estate Report 9/19

In this week’s episode, Claude gives us a quick breakdown of the two highest selling properties in the last week. There are some great opportunities to buy and sell in Boca right now, we hope that you will contact Champagne and Parisi Real Estate for any of your property needs or questions.

Enjoy 🙂

Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and this is the Boca News Real Estate Report, brought to you by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate.

Right now there’s 2499 active listings in Boca Raton, according to the MLS. There’s 1302 single family homes for sale. 922 condos for sale and 275 villas and town homes for sale.

This past week, 40 properties sold and closed in Boca Raton and the highest price condo sold for $1,925,000. This is in 200 east, a gorgeous downtown condo. A 3 bedroom, 3 bath with over 3,300 square feet on the air.

The highest price home that sold in Boca Raton this past week was in Les Jardins. It sold for $1,275,000. It’s a 5 bedroom, 5 bath with over 4,200 square feet on the air.

Thank you for watching the Boca News Real Estate Report. Have a great weekend, stay healthy and I will see you next week.