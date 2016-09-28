Boca News Real Estate Report 9/26

In this week’s episode, Claude gives us a recap of a few different properties sold in Boca Raton.

Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report brought to you by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate.

This past week 74 properties sold and closed in Boca Raton and half of them- 37 of them were single family homes. The price range was $34,000 for 1 bedroom 1 bath in Century Village o the high price of $7,650,000 for the property located at 701 Sanctuary Drive.

This property was new construction with 106 ft on the water and was over 7,000 sq ft on the air.

Also worth mentioning, the property also in the Sanctuary sold for $6,050,000. This property wad 65 feet on the water over 10,000 sq ft on the air. Look at it at 647 Asbury Point.

Also worth mentioning, a house that sold in Boca Villas which is located directly behind Mizner Park. This was a brand new construction located at 465 NE 7th Street. It was over 4,00 sq ft and sold for $2,005,000.

Now there are several other new construction homes for sale in Boca Villas which is directly behind Mizner Park. If you have any interest, please call your professional Champagne and Parisi Real Estate. They can be reached at 561-235-7800.

If you are thinking about buying or selling please visit our real estate section right here on Bocanews.com. You will be glad you did and you will find your dream home.

Thank you for watching the Boca News Real Estate Report, please stay healthy and I will see you next week.