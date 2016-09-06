Boca News Real Estate Report 9/5/16

In this week’s episode, Claude talks about the beautiful lifestyle of the Boca Raton market. Boca Raton has the perfect combination of the easy beach living, amazing architecture and family life. Let’s get started!

Hello Boca Raton and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report, sponsored by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate.

My name is Claude Champagne and today is September 5th. Happy Labor Day everybody.

Now this week there were 128 homes, condos, and townhouses that sold in Boca Raton. From the low price of $32,500 for a 1 bedroom condo to a beautiful country club estate that sold for $2,325,000 in St. Andrews Country Club.

Now this week I’d like to talk about the hottest real estate in South Florida and that is downtown Boca Raton. Downtown Boca Raton offers a lifestyle that is second to none and for example I want to show you this home that is located at 535 NE Olive Way.

This home is 2 blocks away from the ocean and 2 blocks away from the golf course. It has 4 bedrooms plus a den and 4 1/2 baths. It’s over 4,100 sq ft on the air. It has a 2 car garage, a private backyard, the most gorgeous kitchen, an open floor plan with beautiful porcelain tile, a gracious grand master bedroom and bathroom.

This lifestyle is what I’m talking about in Boca Raton. You can get your brand new home in walking distance to downtown Boca, you can use the Downtowner to get your ride anywhere you want in central Boca and this is what people are looking for.

Thank you for watching the short version of the Boca News Real Estate Report, it’s Labor Day folks, I’m going fishing. Stay healthy and I will see you next week.