Coming Soon to Your Front Door: Delivery Dudes

Let’s face it, we lead busy lives. Sometimes we’re too tired after a busy work week to cook or go out to get a nice meal. There are delivery services we all know and love – like Dominos or our favorite Chinese food – but we don’t always want this quality of food.

Enter Delivery Dudes. They’re the perfect answer to our refined palette’s needs!

You’ve probably seen the men and women in red shirts with “DD” written on the back. You’ve probably watched them walking in and out of your favorite restaurant. You might not know what this service is and why it’s so awesome.

Luckily, Boca News received the inside scoop on why Delivery Dudes is the hottest new service you need to use.

What is Delivery Dudes?

Delivery Dudes is a relatively new company that sprung to life in 2009. The founder, Jason Koss was hanging out with his buddies hankering for a delicious meal. He didn’t want to go out, but also didn’t want to order the usual delivery options. He was stuck between a rock and a hard place with his stomach getting angrier with each passing minute.

He eventually got some grub but more importantly, he got a million dollar idea. He decided to start a company where customers can get food delivered to their doors from restaurants that don’t normally deliver. From this simple idea, Delivery Dudes was born.

So, what is Delivery Dudes? A local Dude told us that it’s your culinary best friend. They’re a third party delivery service. DD operates within a specific territory with certain restaurants in that area. So, if you live in East Boca, you might have different options than someone who lives in Central Boca.

How it Works

To order through DD, select your location. Then you can call them or place an order online. The Dudes will contact the restaurant, place the order, and send a Dude to pick up and deliver the meal straight to your house!

You can even order from multiple restaurants in your territory! So, if you want Italian and your friends want a hamburger, DD is the perfect service to order from!

Delivery Dudes will even deliver drinks that the restaurants don’t have. This includes alcohol (in certain locations) if you’re over 21 (they check IDs so don’t get any ideas kids!) Oh, and did we mention that they’ll deliver groceries to your door? Because they will and it’s awesome.

DD also offers catering from some local restaurants. This is the perfect service for large and small parties.

Rates and Extra Services

Delivery Dudes is extremely affordable, with a $5 delivery fee for cash orders and $7 for credit cards. The Dudes do add an extra fee of $5 or $7 if they’re delivering from more than one restaurant.

The Dudes have excellent service. They’re essentially your personal food concierge service. The Dudes go out of their way to do whatever customers ask. So, if you ask a Dude to draw a dog or cat for you, they’ll do it. One Dude told us that he even did a “soothing dance” when he delivered a meal to a customer.

The Dudes usually take 45 minutes to deliver your food. The delivery time depends on how busy the restaurant is and what time you order. If you want to get food delivered sooner, don’t worry. DD can schedule your order for a specific time during the day.

Simply put, this service is awesome. The men and women working at Delivery Dudes are all very kind, energetic, and great at their jobs. Delivery Dudes is the next big thing. Sit back, relax, and order a delicious meal from Deliver Dudes now!