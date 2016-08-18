The Hippest Burger Joints in Boca Raton

We all hanker for a good burger with crisp lettuce, a doughy bun, and toppings galore.

A good burger can make your day! A bad burger is a waste of time.

So what are the local burger hotspots? Boca News knows the most delicious burgers around!

1. Charm City Burger Company

Location: 1136 E Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Phone: (954) 531-0300

Menu: http://www.charmcityburgers.com

This mom and pop burger shop has a small town vibe. There’s even a milkshake bar! Yum!

The bad news is they’re usually packed – you’re lucky if you can grab a seat over the weekend – so make sure to get there early. Trust us though, the wait and small quarters are well worth it. The food’s nothing short of phenomenal!

Regulars rave about Charm City’s burgers. Juicy and delicious, one local eater tells us “nothing compares” to these burgers. He even went on to say that Charm City has one of his top three favorite burgers of all time!

Stop by for a taste.

Rating: 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔 out of 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

2. M.E.A.T. Eatery

Location: 980 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Phone: (561) 419-2600

Menu: http://www.meateateryboca.com/menu/

M.E.A.T. Eatery looks like it could be an old New York Pizzeria. The restaurant has brick lined walls and a full service bar. Above the bar chalk boards listing their many drink options. It’s the perfect place to grab an ice cold beer with your burger of choice. The plates are lined with newspapers, giving M.E.A.T. an old school feel.

One Boca local, Chris Lewis, describes the burgers as being “fearless…they are willing and able to take risks with their burgers.” With these risks, though, come delicious rewards. They have out of the box condiments to accompany your burger.

Chris recommends trying the “Inside-Out Juicy Lucy,” which looks like a typical hamburger…but is stuffed with cheese! It’s hot and steamy goodness. Nothing else compares!

Rating: 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔 out of 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

3. Tucker Dukes

Location: 1658 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Phone: (561) 717-8153

Menu: http://tuckerdukes.com/menus/

All that needs to be about Tucker Dukes can be summed up in one word – awesome!

This place is extremely authentic. They have the best fried pickles we’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing! The restaurant’s set up like a classy hole in the wall burger joint.

The same-named Tucker Duke burger’s nothing short of inspiring. They call it “the best Burger in town” and it definitely lives up to its description. With two types of cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and special tucker sauce – this burger’s the real deal.

Note: This burger does comes as is, there are no variations allowed on it…because it’s nothing short of perfection!

Rating:🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔 out of 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

4. Shake Shack

Location: 1400 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Phone: (561) 923-0847

Menu: https://www.shakeshack.com/location/boca-raton/#full-menu

Shake Shack takes the fast food vibe and makes it a few notches more upscale. Whether eating inside or at the outside picnic tables, Shake Shack’s the perfect place to grab a bite to eat after a day at the beach.

The milkshakes are amazing! This reporter may or may not have driven miles out of her way to grab a chocolate malted shake at a questionably late hour. The great part about their shakes are that they’re ever changing. There’s a shake of the week, which is always unique and yummy.

We haven’t even gotten to the burgers yet. They’re excellent! Get yours with shack sauce and your fries smothered in cheese. The cherry on top? Shake Shack even has their own beer and wine.

Rating:🍔🍔🍔🍔 out of 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔

5. Relish & More

Location: 1930 NE 5th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Phone: (561) 245-7169

Menu: http://relishandmore.com/boca-raton-location/

Relish & More features an urban-chic aesthetic and a large, open layout, perfect for grabbing a bite with your entire squad. You order at the counter, where a digital billboard boasts a bountiful menu and more decadent milkshake options than you can count.

Speaking of milkshakes, you need to see these babies to believe them! Piled high with ice-cream, whipped cream, and just about any topping you can think of – they’re truly one-of-a-kind creations. There’s even a shake with a mini cupcake placed gingerly on top!

Their burgers are exotic. They range from classic beef, to wild boar, bison, lamb, and even kangaroo! Rest easy vegans – there are vegetarian and pescatarian burgers. Each burger comes with your choice of two relishes. These are Relish & More’s delicious toppings.

We recommend the drunken onions (sweet onions slow-cooked in beer). The menu’s a little pricey but well worth it! You can even order online.

Rating: 🍔🍔🍔🍔 out of 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔