Not So Mild Anymore: Check Out Boca’s Spiciest New Band

The amount of positive feedback Boca News received after profiling the up and coming Hillside Spirit Revival was insane. Emails, Facebook messages, Instagram direct messages…you name it, we got it. It was truly humbling to see the outpouring of support for local art.

Amid all the fan mail, local musician Jacob Spooner reached out. We chatted for a while with the Boca-based musician before he told us about his band, Mild By Nature.We were hooked after just one song.

Mild By Nature’s first EP, Into the Mild, is nothing short of amazing. So, naturally, we sat down with Jacob and his band mates Nicole Babin and Craig Hering to talk. This talented trio, all students at FAU, is doing big things. Look out for them on the cover of Rolling Stone…but until then, read on to learn why they’re worth a listen (or ten!).

Mild By Nature’s Origin

Mild By Nature’s classic, collegiate roots are a sure sign local rock ‘n roll’s thriving. Jacob and Craig have known each other since they joined the same fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, three years ago. The boys had no idea they’d be jamming together just one year later.

The band was sparked from an idea Jacob had. His mother’s good friend was diagnosed with ALS and a friend immediately organized a battle of the bands to help raise money.

Jacob wanted to help the cause so he jumped on social media and found some friends to play with. There was an overwhelming synergy between Jacob, Craig, and two of their other friends from almost the first chord. They began practicing in Jacob’s parent’s garage and were a huge hit at the battle of the bands. Not only did they raise some serious money for a great cause, but they found a passion for playing music together.

How does Nicole come into the picture? Well, she’d been friends with Craig for a while. They’d played guitar together…when they weren’t cramming for midterms. When the two other members decided to cut ties, enlisting Nicole was a no brainer.

Who Are Mild By Nature?

Mild By Nature’s three musicians are extremely talented. Craig started playing drums and guitar in elementary school. Today, he teaches music at SoFlo Music School and plays guitar in the band.

Nicole, well, Nicole is a musical prodigy. She began playing drums at five years old! She mastered drums quickly and moved onto piano and guitar. As if all that wasn’t enough, she’s an expert songwriter too. She has performed as a solo artist and even opened for the likes of Blondie! Nicole plays guitar and sings in the band.

Jacob began singing when the original band formed way back in 2015. He was a novice with no classical training, but picked up melodies quickly and sang like a veteran. He’s the lead vocalist for Mild By Nature.

Check Out MBN’s Music & See Them Live!

The bands debut EP has just been released on Spotify. The record’s reminiscent of early Red Hot Chile Peppers. Think adolescent summers on the beach with no responsibilities or cares and the sun somehow shinning brighter than usual. The vibe’s California chill mixed with Boca Raton heat.

The productive Mild By Nature just finished recording another EP, which will be out by the end of August (I’ll be sure to update you!). They’re playing September 18th at the Mizner Amphitheater’s Buffalo Bash. This is one show you definitely don’t want to miss!