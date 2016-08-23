The Company Taking Boca Beaches to the Next Level

We live in (or visit) Boca Raton for one primary purpose, the beach. The beautiful beaches of Boca Raton and the neighbouring cities is the one destination that everyone living in or visiting the area flock to.

If you have visited Boca beaches you have probably noticed the blue chairs, umbrellas, and cabanas overlooking the teal blue water. These are owned by the fantastic Oceanside Beach Service.

Oceanside Beach Service is an awesome company. Boca News made the trek out to the sunny beach to see what the beach service is all about.

Read on to learn more!

What is Oceanside Beach Service?

Oceanside Beach Service is open year round. From sun-up to sun-set 365 days a year, OBS is renting out chairs, cabanas, and other beach services to anyone and everyone.

Michael Novatka started the service with one primary goal, to make your vacation as stress-free and relaxing as possible. Rather than lugging heavy chairs and umbrellas down the beach, OBS’s attentive crew sets your chairs, umbrellas, and cabanas up for you! They will even move your chair so that you have ample sunlight for your afternoon tan. The service started in 1979 at the Holiday Inn on Singer Island. They expanded from there and now have locations all over St. Lucie County, Palm Beach County, and Broward County. There are four Boca Raton locations. So you can grab a chair at whichever beach you please. These locations are Palmetto Park Beach, South Beach Park, Spanish River Park, and Red Reef Park. The Boca locations offer water sport equipment as well! You can rent both boogie boards and paddle boards from one of the awesome beach operators.

Sitting Down with Beach Operator: Daniel Leask

Speaking of operators, Boca News sat down with Daniel Leask to talk about this rad company. As we walked to the beach we saw Daniel rolling a wheelchair out to the water, helping a handicapped customer enjoy the water. This is the type of person Daniel, and all the other OBS beach operators are, helpful and kind.

The staff is great at public relations and customer service. They know the Boca area like the back of their hands. Daniel and his fellow operators tell vacationers where to get the best bite to eat, where to play a killer round of golf, and fun hotspots for a night out. They are your local ambassadors. Warmly welcoming you to Boca Raton.

Daniel and his coworkers are working the front door. The beach is why everyone is here and these guys are here to make your stay as enjoyable as possible. Satisfaction is their number one goal!

Daniel loves working for OBS. Who wouldn’t? The beach is his office! Daniel and the OBS crew communicate with lifeguards regularly, they make people aware of a potential storm coming or if it’s not a good day to not go into the water.

In the past ten years, OBS crew members have saved two people from drowning! With most crew members CPR certified, they are able to help out when the lifeguards go home. In one case, someone was having trouble swimming after the lifeguards went home. The crew member dove in and saved the day.

The crew also cleans up the beach in the morning. You will arrive at a spotless beach with just sand and footprints on the ground.

Rates and Packages

OBS offers exclusive services for an extremely affordable price. For just $10 an hour or $40 a day, you can enjoy your own chair, umbrella or cabana. The normal set up includes two reclining lounge chairs with a comfortable cushion, a table and umbrella.

The beach service also offers packages. So if you’re visiting for three days or only get to the beach on weekends, you can buy packages. OBS also offers single umbrellas and chairs. Whatever your beach needs are, they have the hookup.

There are also rates for the other beach activities.

Visit the local beaches today and see why Boca News loves Oceanside Beach Services.