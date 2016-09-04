How One Man’s Changing The South Florida Music Scene

Antony Payne was born to perform. The local singer and label-owner has always loved music since he was two years old and his father played him an Elton John record. In fact, this is his very first memory.

We discussed some of Antony’s many talents when he sat down with Boca News to talk about his newest projects.

Read on to find out more!

Who is Antony Payne?

Antony taught himself to sing, play guitar, piano, base, drums, and write music as a child. Fast forward a few years and he was programming music, engineering, and mixing his own bedroom recordings. The first word that springs to mind is prodigy.

The self-taught musician and Delray resident boasts an extremely eclectic sound. From indie rock to folk to hip-hop, Antony has a hand in the creation and production of it. From performing solo to playing with his band Spiral Hills to producing indie hip-hop duo Beauty Pageant, you can find Antony’s name anywhere.

Antony recently married the lovely Lauren Ashlee. Lauren’s the lead vocalist in Spiral Hills. She’s a phenomenal singer in her own right, calling to mind the stripped down aesthetics of ’60s folk.

It’s an understatement to say music’s Antony’s life. He’s constantly working on new projects and developing new sounds.

Come Together Records

Speaking of Antony’s musical projects, he just launched his newest venture – Come Together Records!

The label was created to foster an environment where artists can grow and develop as performers. Most record labels pick artists based on their already large following. CTR provides a platform for local artists to grow and be seen.

This new brand helps develop musicians, but also works closely with artists of different mediums, including fine art and cinematography. Perhaps it’s best to call CTR a collective, a group of young artists working together to support and develop each other’s styles.

Come Together Records is filming for Antony’s solo act this week in the Everglades. Find some of his already recorded videos here. As if all this wasn’t enough, CTR just launched a brand spanking new website.

The Creative Process

Antony’s a musical renaissance man. He discussed his solo career and the creative process that he’s undergone as an artist.

For Antony, creating a song’s an experience. He builds them from the ground up, from primary instruments to melody to rhythm. He only adds lyrics after the emotional core of the song’s in place.

Although the birth of a song may take time, from conception to recording to post, the soul comes quick for Antony. He won’t waste time on a song that doesn’t ring true.

Upcoming Performance

Antony’s currently working on his debut LP with Nick Romanelli, owner of Reomanelli Records.

You can catch him at DaDa on September 8th at 10:30 pm. We know we can’t wait to see Antony perform live! Come on down and enjoy his music!

Follow Antony on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. We can’t wait to see him grow and develop even further as an artist!