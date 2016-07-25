One Abstract Artist’s Heartfelt Journey of Self-Discovery

Salvatore Principe‘s come full circle. The Boca-based, self-made artist and business man’s always wanted to create a brand of mass produced, yet undoubtedly unique, works of art. He moved to Boca Raton twenty-three years ago chasing this muse.

At the time, the New York native was working at the famed Studio 54. Art world luminaries like Warhol and Halston were regulars. The music was loud, the ideas flowed, and the air was thick with talk of a creative revolution. Still, Salvatore felt lost, incomplete.

Hedonism surrounded him. People were getting lost in the party, forgetting their passions. Salvatore didn’t want to fall victim to the same fate as his friends. He didn’t want to lose the creative spark. He decided to take a good, hard look at himself, his life, and what he truly wanted to do.

In other words, he decided to pursue art with an unwavering passion and he’s never turned back.

His Heart & Mother

Salvatore’s family supported his decision and, to this day, he’s beyond grateful for their love and dedication to his dream. He’s grateful for his father for teaching him to persevere and giving him the greatest gift of all, his mother. His biggest inspiration was (who else?) his mother. Sadly, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer right around the time he decided to devote his life to art. She began to get sicker and Salvatore’s heart began to break.

This isn’t a sad story though. See, within six months, Salvatore’s mom saw one of his first commissioned works: the windows at New York Bergdorf Goodman’s. He’s beyond grateful his mother was able to see the first of a long line of famous works.

Salvatore’s most recognizable works are his heart paintings. They’ve been shown in galleries around the world. Locally, they’ve made appearances throughout iconic department stores like Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus (and many more).

His late mother’s the inspiration for these pieces. He tries to evoke a serene, warm energy through them. He believes the power of love transcends all horrible experiences. To him, the heart’s a freeing symbol.

The Artistic Process

Salvatore’s inspiration is fluid – it comes and goes in waves. He’s trained himself to paint, even when he doesn’t want to. Especially when he doesn’t want to! He describes getting to this place of inspiration within minutes of starting a piece. Although not always inspired, Salvatore’s always peaceful and happy while working.

Painting, to Salvatore, is nothing short of a meditative process.

He’s inspired by nothing and everything. A conversation sparks a new idea. He glances at something and feels excited. He looks at the world through an artistic lens. He’s more intrigued with the form of a work than the finish.

Salvatore starts several pieces at once and works on them periodically. Some pieces sit in his space for a year, while he finishes others in days. He doesn’t put a deadline on his art. He captures something when he paints, something ethereal, which can’t be contained within a finite amount of time.

The easiest way to describe Salvatore’s work? It evokes a sense of overwhelming joy.

Coming Full Circle

Salvatore migrated down to our neck of the woods in the early ’90s. He attempts to merge the urban with the suburban, the concrete with the palm trees, through his work.

So, how’s Salvatore come full circle? After his mom passed away, he moved down to Boca to be with her mom’s sister. He fell in love with Boca and realized this was the perfect place to continue his art career. He began working at a warehouse on Rogers Circle. He’s opened several galleries since then.

In fact, in 2006, Salvatore began to branch out from the world of “traditional” art and started a wine label. He’s always wanted to be involved with a product line. Another company he works with, Zennery, is helping this dream come true. A lifestyle brand, Zennery’s been well received by the public.

And imagine Salvatore’s surprise when he found the companies perfect location on – where else – Rogers Circle, across from the warehouse he worked at twenty-three years earlier. He’s in the same spot he began, but now, instead of just getting by, he’s designing furniture, yoga mats, and other interior design products.

Where Can You See Salvatore?

Salvatore’s work’s currently being shown in the Eleven Gallery Lounge, located at 1440 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL, 33483 (561-278-1100).

He loves to share his work with others and hopes to inspire people to do what they truly want to. His advice to other artists? Follow your dreams and never give up.