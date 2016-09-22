This Boca Native Is Redefining What Abstract Art Means

Scott Jeffries is the abstract artist you need to know about. He’s one seriously cool artist with a style like no other. His love for the arts is apparent in each and every painting.

Boca News had the opportunity to sit down with Scott and talk art. Read on to learn more about this creative artist!

How Scott’s Love For Art Began

Scott started painting during his teenage years. The creative spark happened when his grandmother, also an artist, passed away. The family, grieving their matriarch, was cleaning out her home and found paint brushes. His mother didn’t know what to do with them. Scott did. He picked up the paint brushes and never turned back.

Scott’s grandmother was an oil painter. He never liked this particular medium due to the pungent smell. He prefers watercolors and acrylics. While his grandmother was a realist painter, Scott is moved to the more abstract.

Scott’s never taken a formal art class. That’s right, he’s a proudly self-taught creator. He calls himself an “advanced doodler.” He takes an experimental, simple approach to art. He’s never taken it too seriously. Scott wants people to enjoy what he creates and not analyze his work. He paints smiley faces, buildings, flags. They’re pleasing to the eye, not a complex artistic equation.

Painting as a Part Time Job

Scott is a lawyer by trade, while art is his lovely, outside hobby. Scott loves his day job. His co-workers are extremely supportive of his art career. He even has some of his paintings on display in the office. His co-workers get excited for his shows and make sure to attend them!

Scott would love for art to be his full-time job. His dream is to paint all the time, all day long. He’s working towards that goal.

Scott’s Creative Process

Scott is famous in South Florida for his “puddle fish” paintings. He strays from the traditional use of brushes for these works. He pours paint directly on the canvas in the shape of a fish. This process creates a very cool texture. He then lets gravity take its course. People know Scott’s paintings based on this new type of expression. He’s a local celebrity.

Scott is very inspired by South Florida. He loves living here and finds inspiration in the colors that make up our homes, the greens of the grass, the palm trees, the blues of the ocean, the sky, the multicolored sunsets, the light shining from the moon at night.

Scott is also inspired by other abstract artists. He loves the work of Jean Dubuffet, Andy Warhol, and John Singer Sargent to name a few. He loves to look at other artists work.

Rather than sit in front of a landscape with an easel, painting precisely what he sees, Scott works from subconscious. He draws inspiration from everyone and everything around him. He puts paint to canvas and creates beautiful, abstract masterpieces.

With his creative process, and with anything in life really, it’s important to take action, to get up and do the work. This is Scott’s mantra. The more he thinks about painting, the less likely he’ll actually paint. He has to pick up the brush and get to work.

Scott doesn’t worry about making a mistake. He reminds me that he’s not a brain surgeon, his work doesn’t have to be precise. It’s creative and fun! Scott doesn’t take himself too seriously when he works on a painting. This mindset resonates with his audience through his fun, abstract pieces.

Where to See Scott’s Work in a Gallery

Scott is currently being shown in two exhibits. The African Diaspora Collaboration is being shown in West Palm Beach at the Center for Creative Education. This exhibit has three of his paintings. His work will be up until October 22. So, you have plenty of time to see Scott’s original work. He calls the pieces in this exhibit “happy accidents” in the theme of puddle-painting heads.

Scott is also being shown at the Box Gallery’s Florida Flora and Fauna Exhibit located in West Palm Beach as well. This exhibit has one of his puddle fish on display. The exhibit is being shown through the end of September.

There are many opportunities to see Scott’s work in person in the coming weeks! Not to mention a show in December in Ft. Lauderdale!

Scott’s paintings are breathtaking. Come on out to the Box Gallery and Center for Creative Education and see Scott Jeffries originals for yourself!