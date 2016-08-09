The Top 5 Boca & Delray Coffee Shops You Need to Know About

Coffee’s everyone’s favorite drink. Some sip it black from a gas station paper cup. Some enjoy their latte iced. Some roast, grind, and brew locally sourced beans…but there’s no wrong way to have your morning cup.

Still, every coffee shop puts it own spin, its own unique mark, on mankind’s favorite drink. Some favor strength over flavor. Others go for the perfect blend of richness, spice, and kick. Still others compliment each cup with one-of-a-kind steamed milk art.

Whatever your poison, you’ll find it at any – or maybe all – of the great coffee shops below. Read on to learn who’s who in the Delray and Boca coffee game!

1. The Seed

Location: 199 W Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton; 561-430-5640; theseedboca.com

Decor: The sleek, minimalist design feels more warehouse than coffee shop, but make no mistake – it works. From the exposed air ducts to the woodgrain counters, The Seed’s where Brooklyn meets Boca.

Coffee: These locally sourced coffee beans are divine. The Seed partners with Wells Coffee Company (based in Boca!) and offers classic drip, cold brew, espresso, lattes, cortados, macchiatos, and cappuccino.

Fan Favorite: Aside from coffee, they offer delicious fresh pressed juice. Their acai bowls are sweet, packed with delicious fresh fruit, and a whole other level of awesome. They’ll satisfy your sweetest tooth while promoting heart health. A win win!

Rating: out of

2. Subculture Coffee

Location: 123 E. Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach; 561-808-8482; subculturecoffee.com

Decor: With a hipster, vintage vibe, Subculture’s interior’s the definition of cozy. The small, wooden bar, marble tables, and chalk board menu are just a few of the personal touches that make this coffee shop so wonderful.

Subculture’s hidden gem’s their outdoor space. We’re talking a front patio with cute tables, a red and white striped canopy, and small lights. Want to people watch on Atlantic Ave? This is your new spot. Their back patio’s more secluded from the hustle and bustle of downtown Delray and features rocking wooden love seats.

Coffee: Subculture’s coffee’s roasted daily at both their Delray and West Palm shops. Their Mod Bar set-up makes sure each cup of coffee’s fresh as can be.The coffee itself strong, delicious, and a great way to combat the two o’clock drop.

Fan Favorite: Their coconut latte’s worth every penny. With a subtle coconut taste that matches the rich coffee perfectly, there’s no need for sugar in this delicious drink. On a hot day, we recommend the cold brew. Custom calibrated beans cold-brewed in a Japanese-style Oji machine? We’ll take two!

Rating: out of

3. Saquella Cafe

Location: 410 Via De Palmas, Boca Raton; 561-338-8840; saquellacafe.com

Decor: The relaxed, colorful decor boasts large chandeliers and modern art. Think a redbrick, Italian cafe covered by rich, green vines and soft moss. The relaxed open atmosphere’s a perfect compliment for your fresh cup of joe.

Coffee: Two words – latte art. The baristas at Saquella are very talented and each latte’s worth an Instagram shoutout.

Fan Favorite: Their daily baked pastries couple perfectly with the delicious coffee. Pastry Chef Lowil Stoller creates decadent tiramisu, cannolis, and espresso cookies. They also offer healthy meals and is great to pair with your cappuccino.

Rating: out of

4. Gizzi’s Coffee Shop

Location: 2275 S Federal Hwy #380, Delray Beach; 561-266-9797; gizzisdelray.com

Decor: Gizzi’s cozy, welcome atmosphere’s your new home away from home. There’s more than enough seating inside and out, even on the busiest weekend brunch. The couches surround their fireplace make this a fabulous place to study or catch up with an old friend.

Coffee: With over fifty varieties of organic coffee, and an almost endless variety of flavor options, Gizzi’s caters to whatever type of coffee you want.

Fan Favorite: We’re partial to the Sumatra Mandheling blend. Straight from Indonesia, this rich and spicy blend’s an internal fan favorite. If tea’s more your style, make sure to check out their matcha green tea smoothie.

Rating: out of

5. Coffee District

Location: 325 NE 2nd Ave #104, Delray Beach; 561-455-0541

Decor: Coffee District boasts a comfortable, minimalist aesthetic. It’s like your favorite New York coffee shop planted in right here in Pineapple Grove!

Coffee: While their coffee’s nothing short of pure deliciousness, Coffee District serves alcohol too. The Rouge Old Crustacean Barleywine and Dogfish Chicory Stout are standouts. This spot’s perfect for coffee during the day, a beer at night, and good vibes the entire time.

Fan Favorite: Instead of a food fan favorite, this one is musical! At night, the space has a lounge vibe that’s personal, relaxing, and hip as can be. Don’t miss the local musicians who are often found playing an intimate set here.

Rating: out of