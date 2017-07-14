Awesome Art Show Lined Up at The Studio

Join TJ Collective studio (The Studio) on July 22 from 4pm to 11pm for an art show. Meet local artists while enjoying their paintings, photography, fashion design, and special effects make up. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served!

The Studio is an intimate hair studio in East Boca Raton where art meets beauty. Clients receive a hands on, one on one approach to their hair. The Studio is in some ways a speakeasy for beauty. Hidden away with no sign. The Studio books clients by appointment only and clients of The Studio are treated to high end hairdressing and makeup.

Both New York schooled and trained, Tanya Maquez; a master hairdresser, make- up artist, painter and illustrator and Jordan Samuel; a master colorist, artist and fashion designer provide a personalized, individualistic, artistic approach to full service hairdressing.

Call 561.419.8639 for more information or appointments. The Studio is hidden away at 33E. 7th St. Ste K (between Dixie & Federal Hwys).