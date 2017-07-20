Boca Chamber to Host Wine & All that Jazz on Aug. 26

A Night of Fun, Food, and Dancing at the Boca Raton Resort & Club

The Boca Chamber and JM Lexus are proud to present: Wine & All That Jazz, the Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) signature event. The celebration is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be held at the beautiful Boca Raton Resort and Club. Wine & All That Jazz will feature more than 100 fine wines and delectable food from some of Boca’s best restaurants. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Boca Chamber Festival Days was designed to connect nonprofit members in Boca Raton with the for-profit community. The Chamber’s vision for BCFD is to show support to the 100+ nonprofit members who employ thousands of local professionals and improve the overall quality of life in our city. BCFD runs throughout the month of August, and this year is featuring 22 total events. A portion of the proceeds from Wine & All That Jazz will go to support the efforts of the Chamber’s 501c (3) Non-Profit, the Golden Bell Education Foundation, which provides funding and programming support to Boca Raton public schools.

The Boca Chamber’s Executive Vice President, Sarah Pearson, previewed the evening stating, “This event is something we look forward to each year. It’s great to see our business leaders out enjoying themselves, and we also look forward to attracting outside members of the community to this exciting evening!”

Wine & All That Jazz offers two options for guests. Attendees can choose from a general admission ticket or VIP access. The VIP lounge offers high-end wine and spirits, special VIP entertainment and appetizers from the Boca Raton Resort & Club. Elevate your senses with live jazz music, your favorite food and drinks and the chance to win valuable raffle prizes.

“Chasity Navarro, the Boca Chamber’s Event Manager, always transforms this event into a fairytale,” states Pearson. “The VIP experience is full of surprises and allows guests to step into a world of luxury. VIP guests can walk the red carpet and arrive in an elaborate destination designed to give them a heightened Wine & All That Jazz experience.”

To register for Wine & All That Jazz, visit the Boca Chamber’s website: www.bocachamber.com/events. We encourage you to purchase your tickets in advance.

We can’t wait to see you at Boca’s premier food and wine tasting party! Toast the music to this unforgettable event.