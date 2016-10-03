Boca News Real Estate Report 10/3/16

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel

Hello Boca Raton, my name is Claude Champagne and welcome to the Boca News Real Estate Report sponsored by Champagne and Parisi Real Estate.

Today is Monday October 3rd. There are currently 2,523 properties for sale in Boca Raton and this past week, 73 properties sold.

The highest sold property is located at 3749 Coventry Lane, that is in Woodfield Country Club. A beautiful home built in 2009 on the lake, over 7,500 sq ft on the air, 5 bedrooms and 6 baths. It sold for $2,800,000.

Also sold in the hottest real estate market in South Florida in downtown Boca Raton a condo at 200 east which is located at the corner of Mizner Blvd and Palmetto Park Rd. A beautiful condo, 2 bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, over 2,200 sq ft on the air, it sold for $1,298,000.

There is a home in Boca Gardens over 2,100 sq ft on the air with boating access, it sold for $1 million. Now if you are intereted in purchasing in downtown Boca Raton you can find condominiums for sale, starting price in the mid 2’s.

So please call the experts at Champagne and Parisi Real Estate at 561-235-7800. Thank you for watching the Boca News Real Estate Report, have a great week, stay healthy and I will see you next week.