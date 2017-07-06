Boca Raton 11 and Under Baseball Team Is Killing It

The Florida Warriors 11u out of Boca Raton, FL attended the AAU Baseball National Championships at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL. The team just started last month by Boca resident Jason Sarnowski achieved many wins on their way for a tie for 5th place in the National Tournament. This is an incredible feat for any team especially this one since it was their 1st game ever together. Some people said they wouldn’t dent the bracket or would be “dog meat”.

The team players are William Ammons, Thomas Carney, Alijah Curry, Dylan Dargis, Jonathan Deng, Matthew Espinosa, Alejandro Fuentes, Alan Hernandez, Jarett Johnson, Michael McLeod, Nicolas Partridge, Nico Sarnowski, Brysen Tweed, and Carson Warner. The Warriors were coached by Ozzie Valbuena, Al Curry, Brad Tweed and Peter Duros. The bat boy was Evan Dargis and photographer Clara Elena with Rebecca Dargis.

The Warriors are off to Kingsport, TN next to play in the USSSA World Series then Ft. Myers, FL for the Perfect Game National Championship at the CenturyLink Sports Complex the Minnesota Twins spring training facility.. Then off to Cocoa Beach next month for the 2017 National Invitational Championship. This fall the team plays in Clearwater, Ft. Myers and Tampa. You can learn more about the team and see more photos on their facebook page fb.me/FLWARBB.