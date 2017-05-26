Boca Raton is Blowin Up (Not Literally It’s Just an Expression)

Friday May 26th 2017

The deeper I get into the daily news and current events the more it becomes clear that our city is quickly gaining in popularity.

For better or for worse, Boca Raton is becoming a highly sought after community to live. As my little cousin would say, “Boca is blowin’ up.” She’s cool like that.

This is very exciting to a lot of people, namely real estate agents and contractors. However, there are groups popping up who are trying to protect our small town feel.

Good luck with that. But you can’t fault them for trying.

Beaches Complete Their Restoration

I skateboard down to the Palmetto Pavilion pretty frequently. You could imagine how much of an eye sore all the construction equipment has been. It looked alien against the beautiful white sand and crystal blue ocean.

Gladly, the restoration project has been completed.

“The contractor is done. They are fully demobilized now and off the beach,” said Boca Raton Coastal Program Manager Jennifer Bistyga on April 12. “They are heading to New Jersey next to work on another project. They go from project to project,” she said.

Boca Train Museum Goes Up For Sale

From Dixie Highway, it’s hard to miss the giant train car in front of Boca Raton’s historic train museum. But recently, there has been a new fixture — a “for sale” sign.

The city’s historical society would have preferred to keep its Boca Express Train Museum and the 1.29-acre property on which it sits. But a shortage of funds has led the group to try to sell or lease the land.

Gov. Scott Comes to Boca To Cut Taxes

Oh lucky us. I’ve always wanted to meet Voldemort.

On Thursday, Governor Rick Scott signed HB 7109, which cuts taxes by $180 million for Florida families and businesses. This brings the total amount of taxes cut since Governor Scott has been in office to more than $6.7 billion.

The $180 million tax cut package includes

Boca Raton Ranks 3rd In Nation for Place to Live to Teachers

Boca Raton, FL has recently been ranked as a prime area in the U.S. for teachers to live and work in the 3rd Annual “Best Cities for K-12 Teachers” report by consumer research website, GoodCall.com.

GoodCall reviewed data from 689 cities nationwide. Boca Raton, FL was ranked the #11 in the U.S. It was featured for its strong educational values, favorable teacher salaries, healthy job market, plentiful amenities, affordability, and low unemployment and crime rates.

FPL Hosts First-Ever Summer Activities Open House at Manatee Lagoon

Really, FPL isn’t so bad for a power company. If you think FPL is bad, try dealing with PECO in Philadelphia. This is Florida, we don’t have to deal with snow storms.

But wait… there’s more!

FPL is throwing a party. All I know is that if they put trick candles on the cake for me, there’s going to be problems. I hate trick candles. Here is the official statement send to me from FPL themselves.

When: Sunday, June 11

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco Discovery Center

6000 N. Flagler Drive

West Palm Beach, Fla. 33407

What: Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center will celebrate the summer season with a line-up of fun family events on June 11. This is event is FREE and open to the public.

It seems like this will be a great family event. There is yoga, fun stories telling, interesting facts and lessons about Manatees and environmental protection talks.

Boca Raton Filmmakers Win “Best Short Film” at the Palm Beach Film Festival

Local Boca Raton filmmakers André Heizer and Nicholas Palmieri have won “Best Short Film” at the 2017 Palm Beach International Film Festival.

Their short, titled “Parent-Teacher Conference,” premiered as part of the festival’s Day of Shorts at Keiser University on Saturday, April 1. It follows a teacher and the mother of a student as they clash over how to handle the student’s grades.

Downtown Boca’s Building Boom is Nearing an End

The building boom in downtown Boca may seem never-ending: Seven new high-rises have soared between seven and 12 stories to redefine the city’s skyline.

And several more buildings are under construction. But the finish line to this extreme makeover is now in sight, the city says.

