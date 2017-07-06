Check Out These Little Bad A$$es

Good morning,

I hope everyone enjoyed their fourth of July.

There is a lot going on in Boca right now. I’ve spoken to a lot of people since starting this weekly newsletter and the overall consensus is that Boca Raton will continue to grow. Many project it becoming a real metropolitan area. I’m excited to see if that happens.

I hope you enjoy this week’s newsletter. I am learning more and more towards curating the newsletter as opposed to creating all my own unique content. I just want to make it as valuable as possible to the residents of Boca.

See you next week.

Tim Stoddart

Featured Article Florida Warriors 11 and Under Baseball Team Could Win the National Championship

The Florida Warriors 11u out of Boca Raton, FL attended the AAU Baseball National Championships at the Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL. The team just started last month by Boca resident Jason Sarnowski achieved many wins on their way for a tie for 5th place in the National Tournament. This is an incredible feat for any team especially this one since it was their 1st game ever together. Some people said they wouldn’t dent the bracket or would be “dog meat”.

Going Green

The City of Boca Raton has added three new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to its network. Two new stations are located at City Hall (201 West Palmetto Park Road) and one at the Spanish River Library (1501 NW Spanish River Blvd). The first EV station was installed in October of 2015, at the Downtown Library.

Boca Raton Ads Three New Electric Charging Stations

Sad Story of a Fighter

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Aaron Rajman was the man killed a shooting Monday nigh in Unincorporated Boca Raton. Rajman was a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following in the community.

MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman killed in Unincorporated Boca Raton shooting

Hell No! We Won’t Go!

Neighbors already had 28 names on a petition when they went to have their voices heard at the Boca Raton Planning & Zoning Board meeting.

A request asked the board to change the zoning from single family to multifamily on a vacant lot facing Yamato Road at Third Avenue. The developer of Yamato Villas wants to build 20 townhouses and three, single-family homes on 1.744 acres.

Neighbors organize against rezoning for Yamato Villas

Things are Getting Out of Control

Palm Beach County is known for sun, fun, sober homes and a drug problem that has spiraled out of control.

Delray Beach alone has about 700 sober homes, housing some 7,000 recovering addicts. That’s more than 10 percent of the city’s population, according to NBC News.

Our communities opioid epidemic from the front lines

Beauty and the Thief

Thieves stole more than a computer that held all the animations and projections at a Florida theater. They took away the chance for special-needs teenagers and adults to see a performance of the popular musical “Beauty and the Beast.”

Marilynn Wick, founder of the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum in Boca Raton, told the Sun Sentinel that she discovered Wednesday that the computer had been taken in a burglary.

Theft halts Boca Raton theater’s performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Did Someone Say Food?

Here’s a current snapshot of Palm Beach County restaurants we’re loving best at the moment. Next month, the snapshot might be different. This list, which is organized by city, includes only restaurants we have visited.

The 20 best restaurants in Palm Beach County right now

Pierre-Paul Cashes Out

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has sold his 5,433-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton, Fla., for $1.2 million — exactly the price he paid for it five years ago.

Pierre-Paul bought the five-bedroom, 5½-bath home in 2012, just two years after the Giants picked him 15th overall in the NFL Draft. That year, he helped his team win Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots.

Jason Pierre-Paul finally sells Boca Raton mansion

Let Me See Your Hand

“It feels very surreal. I came in pretty short to the final table, and I just wanted to give myself a shot to win. People say how good it is to visualize things, so I spent some time trying to do that this morning to get into the right mind-set, and it just kind of all came together perfectly.”

Boca poker player wins World Series bracelet