Come Celebrate World Oceans Day at Gumbo Limbo

Boca Raton is a beach town. Our great city will always be synonymous with our beautiful beaches, our crystal blue oceans and our laid back lifestyle.

Just head to the Palmetto pavilion and watch the surfers and the beach goers and hopefully join them on the sand. It is easy to have a true appreciation for the ocean once you get to enjoy it.

But, if you ask people in Boca Raton, sometimes we lose sight of how special our oceans are. When you live here, you can slowly start to forget. Not all of us go to the beach every day.

For this reason, we invite you to join us at Gumbo Limbo for a 4 day celebration event. World Oceans day is a national event designed to dray attention to ocean conservation and appreciation to what many of us continue to take for granted.

What does the event include?

Visit Gumbo Limbo Nature Center to celebrate World Oceans Day by participating in themed programs and activities. Our Oceans… Our Future!

At the Outdoor Aquariums:

Learn about great ocean garbage patches and what you can do to prevent plastic pollution.

Enter to win a Sea Turtle Adoption by guessing how many plastic bottles are in the “Great Gumbo Garbage Patch.”

Get on Board Sea to Shore Alliance’s H2O Bus and learn more about marine debris -Saturday, Sunday.

In the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Facility:

Jellyfish vs. Plastic Bags: You see the difference. A turtle does not. Choose re-usable bags!

Micro-Plastics: Find out how micro-plastics affect sea turtles and you.

Participate in a Program:

June 8 at 3:00 PM – Beach Treasures

June 10 at 3:00 PM – Seining the Lagoon (age limit, fee, and advanced reservations apply)

Participate in a Coastal Clean-up Contest:

June 10 from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM – Venture into the mangroves behind Gumbo Limbo (sturdy closed-toe shoes required) or drive over to the beach for an hour (no fee for parking) and bring us back as much trash as you can find in one hour!

The winner will get a special clean-up package with reusable water bottles, gloves, grabbers and sunscreen, so you can continue to make a difference!

Pledge to Make a Difference:

Fill out a pledge form and add a ribbon to the Make a Difference Jellyfish display.

Four Days of Fun!

Thursday, June 8 – Saturday, June 10, 9:00 am-4:00 pm

Sunday, June 11, Noon-4:00 pm

