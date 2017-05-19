Everyone Loves Car Crashes

Hello everyone,

I think everyone needs to lighten up a little. No for realz.

I find this to be concerning. There are hardly any feel good news stories published in the Boca area. Why do we love reading about tragedy so much? I’m finding stories about teachers kissing students on the lips, about “mind blowing” hit and run accidents caught on tape and last but not least, a cop was badly injured and found it a pool of his own blood.

Damn… wtf is this?

Look, I’m all about reporting important stories but I’m doing my best to really provide value. If you want to read about blood and guts you can find it somewhere else.

So… if you have any positive stories, any spotlight stories, or know anyone doing something cool in the area, be sure to let me know. Reply to this email or shoot me a line at tim@stodzy.com.

Enjoy this week’s newsletter

Tim Stoddart

Who’s Ready for the Boca Bowl?

I didn’t even know there was such thing as a Boca bowl. How exciting.

The Boca Raton Bowl, going on its fourth year since its inauguration in 2014, will be played Tuesday, December 19 at 7 p.m. It will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN Radio and will be played at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton.

Date is Announced for the Annual Football Game

Tech Support Scam Sting is Coming After Boca Raton Firms

A group of companies linked to a Boca Raton address is targeted by the Federal Trade Commission as part of a crackdown on technical support scams.

With Friday’s announcement, the FTC has over the past year brought 29 actions to stop tech support scams, the commission said.

Bad Boys Bad Boys, Wucha Gonna Do When They Come For You?

Banyan Restaurant Review in Pineapple Grove

Pineapple Grove used to be a quaint off-the-beaten-path little sister to Delray’s Atlantic Avenue, but it has emerged as a serious dining destination and a respite of sorts from The Madness due south.

Its latest addition is The Banyan, which practically snuggles up to a handsome old banyan tree someone had the foresight to save in the push for downtown sprawl.

Damn This Food Looks Good

Downtown Boca’s Building Boom is Nearing an End

The building boom in downtown Boca may seem never-ending: Seven new high-rises have soared between seven and 12 stories to redefine the city’s skyline.

And several more buildings are under construction. But the finish line to this extreme makeover is now in sight, the city says.

The End of the Building Boom

Get Involved with Boca News

One last thing, we would love to get more of your input in our newsletter. Over the next month, I will be transforming the website and expanding much more then just a weekly newsletter.

I want to be able to publish real stories about real people. I want to write about exciting events, about new businesses, about art and great food. Something more than the sensationalized content that is flooding the Boca news outlets.

If you would like to write for Boca News, or if you have a story worth mentioning, please contact me. Fill out this contact form or email me at tim@stodzy.com