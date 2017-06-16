Everyone Out of the Water

June 16 2017

Currently I am in Philadelphia for my uncles wedding. It feels good to be home.

As always, I invite you to email me at tim@stodzy.com with any personal stories.

City Budget is Approaching

The good news is that it looks like Boca Raton cold be on the receiving end of some extra cash in it’s next budget. As to be expected, last year Boca Raton reported an increase in taxable property values.

Last Tuesday, the Dorothy Jacks (the property appraiser for palm beach county) talked to some residents of Boca Raton to explain and answer questions over some recent value estimates. The estimates are the start of a new budgeting process, this process is to happen across many cities in Palm Beach County.

There could be a change in property taxes

Twenty Twenty Grille Get a New Online Look

Anytime I am asked about a restaurant recommendation, I always say the same place.

Twenty Twenty Grille is my favorite restaurant I have ever been to. Admittedly, I don’t know much about food. I can cook a decent steak and asparagus and sweet potatoes, but that’s not rocket science.

Check out the new website

Boca Raton Beaches Close due to High Bacteria Rate

The city of Boca Raton is prohibiting swimming at all its beaches after results from testing at two sites showed high bacterial levels in the water.

The beaches will remain open to the public, with red flags and signs at its entrances enforcing no swimming.

Read the full story on the Sun Sentinel

But Don’t Worry They’re Back Open 🙂

The bacteria levels were tested again and the were deemed safe for swimming.

The high bacteria levels can be caused by many different things, all of them are naturally occurring. This could be something like high surf levels or even run off from all the rain we got last week.

Get back in the ocean everyone