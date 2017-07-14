Hair, Models, Food, Art… What More Could You Want?

Good morning everyone,

I spent the week in Sea Isle New Jersey with my crazy Scottish family. I love these guys. I’ve been thinking a lot about life and my gratitude. I hope that everyone reading this feels good and happy about their lives.

Just some good vibes for the day 🙂

Be sure to check out this weeks featured story. If you would like to attend the event let me know. I’ll make plans to meet up.

Tim Stoddart

Awesome Art Show Lined up for July 22nd. I’ll see you there!

Join TJ Collective studio (The Studio) on July 22 from 4pm to 11pm for an art show. Meet local artists while enjoying their paintings, photography, fashion design, and special effects make up. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served!

READ FULL STORY HERE

Let’s Do Some Good for Humanity

What do you think when you think Boca Raton?

Many think of lush lifestyles, modern architecture, and laid back beaches. However, minutes from the chic storefronts of Mizner Park – East of Federal Hwy and just North of Glades Road sits “Boca Helping Hands” – a warehouse-turned food pantry and soup kitchen.

Learn more about Boca Helping Hands

Suspect Charged with Murder in Boca Raton Death

A Boca Raton man who was recently released from prison was arrested Friday in connection with a Boca Raton death that occurred in May.

The victim, Augustus Byam, 34, was found fatally shot May 6 inside his truck that was parked on Northeast 12th Street.

DNA Linked Police to a Handgun

Let’s Get Wet and Wild!

Wednesday designers will unveil plans to revamp Boca Raton’s waterfront parks. From including food vendors to adding kayak rentals, the options are endless.

“It’s watercolors everywhere you look, we love it,” Ron Garrett said as he described the water surrounding Florida.

Take a look at Boca Raton’s plans for waterfront parks

Yeah… You Got Served!!

Heather Shaw had on her bronze dancing shoes with the rhinestone buckles.

“I learned the hard way. I started with stilettos,” said Saks Fifth Avenue’s vice president and general manager.

At 6 feet 3 inches tall, trainerspace’s Logan Skees was even doing lifts.

They’re two of eight volunteer novice dancers who spent time paired with their teaching professionals at Fred Astaire Dance Studio Boca Raton to get ready for Boca’s Ballroom Battle.

Dancers gear up for Boca Raton dance battle

Don’t Worry, Everyone is Okay

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a dock collapsed with 13 people standing on it. Boca Raton Fire Rescue said the group was there for a family reunion and went out to the dock to take a group photo when it collapsed.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

2 people hospitalized after deck collapse in Boca Raton

ONE LAST THING!!

I’m having a real hard time finding stories that don’t have to do with politics, or someone getting shot. Not that this isn’t important news but I’m also very interested in local stories.

Do you know of any new restaurants? Do you know of any people doing cool things in the neighborhood? If you do, please email me at tim@stodzy.com

Also, I have sold about 4 sponsorships so far and each one of them has gotten amazing results! If you have an event or a new business or something you want to get in front of the Boca audience, please check out my advertising options!

I appreciate you.