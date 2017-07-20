Excuse Me, I Have an Announcement to Make

Good morning everyone,

I have some exciting announcements to make. But first, let me tell you a story.

When Boca News first started, it was a group effort with me and two business partners who I really have come to appreciate and respect. We have become really good friends. Boca News quickly became a project that I am passionate about and the more we talked about it the more it made sense for me to run this website full on by myself.

In order to do that, I need to make some changes.

So long story short, Boca News is soon to be The Boca Digest. I will continue to publish the weekly newsletter and I will continue to publish stories wherever I can find them. I am adding some new KICK ASS resources and services.

The biggest of which will be the business directory.

The advertisers who have worked with Boca News have gotten great results with the press releases I have offered. To sweeten the pot, any time a business advertises with us they will also get a FREE business listing in the Boca Raton Business Directory.

As is always the case with websites, I have to code this damn directory so it will take me a week or two to get built. But it looks awesome. The Boca Digest is quickly going to be the most trusted and useful business directory in Boca.

I seriously can’t wait. It’s gonna be awesome. Anyway, enjoy this weeks newsletter.

Tim Stoddart

Boca Chamber to Host Wine & All that Jazz on Aug. 26

A Night of Fun, Food, and Dancing at the Boca Raton Resort & Club

The Boca Chamber and JM Lexus are proud to present: Wine & All That Jazz, the Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) signature event. The celebration is set for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be held at the beautiful Boca Raton Resort and Club. Wine & All That Jazz will feature more than 100 fine wines and delectable food from some of Boca’s best restaurants. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Dining Buzz: 8 New Restaurants on Deck, from Boca to the Gardens

That buzzing you hear is the sound of new restaurant kitchens in construction, of booths and bars and floors getting spiffed up as new spots prepare to make their debut.

Some openings are slated for summer, others for later in the year. Here’s how the new dining landscape is taking shape:

1 Dead and 1 Injured in Wrong Way I-95 Crash

Jennifer Otto, 21, of Pompano Beach, died when a truck heading the wrong way on Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach crashed into the car she was a passenger in, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Otto and driver Maria Stengel, 29, of Boca Raton, were both wearing their seat belts in a 2013 Toyota Prius at the time of the crash and neither was under the influence of alcohol, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Alex Jamison, 28, of Simpsonville, S.C., was not wearing a seat belt in his 2007 Ford pickup when he hit the women’s vehicle head on. Results are pending if Jamison was under the influence of alcohol are the time of the crash.

Gov. Scott visits Boca Raton, highlights job growth at Orangetheory Fitness

Gov. Rick Scott wants to keep Florida’s economy in the “orange zone.” He stopped at Orangetheory Fitness’s new corporate offices in Boca Raton Wednesday. From here the fitness company creates daily workouts used around the world. It employs more than 1,300 people at its studios in Florida alone.

Florida Tech Startup to Launch Crowdfunding Campaign for NEW LED Lighting Innovation

Promising Florida tech startup iTHINGS4 has recently announced to launch a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its new innovative LED Controller DLIGHT4. Engineered with unique features, the advanced controller enables one to adjust sequence, brightness and color of lights in just any room with IFTTT, Wi-Fi or voice-activated technology such as Google Voice and Amazon Alexa.

WATCH: Huge Gator Invades Golf Course in Boca Raton, Casually Strolls Away

Okay so that’s a click bait headline if I’ve ever seen one. Apparently the rest of the world still goes crazy when they see Alligators. None the less, here’s a cool video of my new friend.

He and I actually sat down to chat. He was sweet.

Missing Girl from Boca Raton Found Safe

A missing 10-year-old girl in Boca Raton has been found safe.

Investigators issued an alert for Olivia MacDonald Saturday afternoon one day after she ran away from her home on South Maya Palm Drive. She was seen on video running away, police say.

Police had unconfirmed information that she was sighted in Deerfield Beach.

Minutes ago, police said she was found.

You Can Putt for Free in Boca at Mizner Park’s New Mini-Golf Greens

Grab a club and take a swing at Mizner Park’s new — free — mini-golf putting green. The downtown plaza added a small, complimentary course, called “Putt’n On The Plaza,” with clubs and balls, provided by the city and Community Redevelopment Agency.

