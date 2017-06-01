I Think you May Notice Some Changes

June 2nd 2017

Hello everyone,

I spent a loooott of time this week rebuilding the website and taking Boca News to the next level.

If you notice, I redesigned the website and I built out better categories for a better user experience. I also created the advertising template after so many people were inquiring about rates. They are dirt cheap because I am still more concerned with building an audience than creating revenue.

And finally, I built an actual content scheme so that Boca News can start creating our own content. Eventually I plan to be fully autonomous but you can still expect to see important stories from other websites on the weekly newsletter. The goal is always to provide the most value as possible.

So, I hope you like it and I welcome you to join me in building the best website in Boca.

Together we can create something great.

Enjoy this week’s newsletter. As always, feel free to reply to this email with a story or email me directly at tim@stodzy.com.

Tim Stoddart

Someone is in biiiigg trouble

The United States Coast Guard reports that six people were taken into custody Saturday after a boat with 750 pound of marijuana was intercepted by the Coast Guard off the coast of Boca Raton.

Officials said a Coast Guard cutter conducted a safety boarding of a 35-foot sport fisher about 11 miles east of Boca Raton.

Boat with 750 pounds of Marijuana is busted off the coast of Boca

About Trump and Paris

Without getting political, it seems to be a pretty universal understanding that leaving the Paris accord is a stupid idea.

Luckily, the Boca Raton city counsel has made a pledge in our own climate action pledge.

City council adopts climate action pledge

Shoot or don’t shoot?

Officials on Wednesday unveiled a firearms training simulator. It displays video of a scenario onto a big screen as a computer controls what happens next. The trainee is armed with a Smith and Wesson M&P handgun loaded with a CO2 cartridge, and the program tracks on screen where the officer fires.

Boca Raton gets police simulator tool

More big news for the Palm Beach real estate market

Be patient with me on this. I am slowly working in local real estate news but I need to get a bit connected. If anyone knows of local real estate blogs or websites, please let me know.

Members of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors voted overwhelmingly in favor of a merger that creates the nation’s third-largest local association.

Learn about this huge real estate merger

FIND LOCAL EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

Friday June 2nd

Funkin’ Grateful to be at the Funky Buscuit – funky interpretations of Grateful Dead songs

Simply a stay night painting session – This awesome date night idea allows you to recreate and paint your own version of Van Gogh’s “Stary night.”

Saturday June 3rd

Trevor Noah to perform hilarious stand up at the Kravis Center on June 3rd – Host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah brings his unique brand of humor to the Kravis stage.

The Wine Wave’s 4 year anniversary bash – The Wine Wave is turning 4! We are fully potty trained and can say our ABCs both forward & backward. (But don’t quiz us after this tasting.) Join us to celebrate this milestone at our annual Rosé bash.

Get Involved with Boca News

One last thing, we would love to get more of your input in our newsletter. Over the next month, I will be transforming the website and expanding much more then just a weekly newsletter.

I want to be able to publish real stories about real people. I want to write about exciting events, about new businesses, about art and great food. Something more than the sensationalized content that is flooding the Boca news outlets.

If you would like to write for Boca News, or if you have a story worth mentioning, please contact me. Fill out this contact form or email me at tim@stodzy.com