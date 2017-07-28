It’s a Done Deal

Happy Friday,

Modernizing Medicine to Add 800 Jobs in Boca Raton

In Palm Beach County’s biggest economic development announcement in years, technology firm Modernizing Medicine said Thursday it will create more than 800 new jobs by 2022.

That’s in addition to the 400 workers the company already has in Boca Raton.

Gov. Rick Scott visited Modernizing Medicine’s headquarters Thursday to announce the company’s plans. If the software firm adds 838 jobs as promised, it stands to receive $6 million in incentives from the state, the county and the city.

Hail Satan!!!

I’m sorry but I find this story to be rather hysterical.

Boca Raton wants to avoid the holiday headache that came last year when a pentagram went up in Sanborn Square and vandals followed. It is considering banning any privately erected holiday display.

Boca Raton Development Site Commands $17M

Key International and Integra Investments have partnered with affiliates of Wexford Capital LP for the acquisition of a land parcel in east Boca Raton, Fla. Encompassing more than 3 acres, the property is one of the last developable waterfront tracts in the area. Boca Lake Parcel LLC, an entity connected to The Blackstone Group, sold the parcel in a $17.3 million deal, per public records.

Woman hit, killed by train in Boca Raton

A woman was hit by a Brightline train and killed late Monday afternoon in Boca Raton, officials said.

The death is being investigated as a suicide, said Mark Economou, a spokesman for the Boca Raton Police Department.

