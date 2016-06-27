Abby Jame’s unique. The 25 year old artist, wearing tattered overalls and sporting a pink bear pin of her own making, was born to be different. Abby’s work is gaining momentum in the Boca area, so I sat with her to learn more about her interested artwork. We sat down with the Boca Raton artist to discuss school, art, and how Boca Raton truly inspires her.

Abby is very hard to define. She has a personal style that’s somewhere between grunge and Lolita, an artistic style that’s the lowbrow art alley of pop surrealism, and she pulls inspiration from comic books, ninety’s cartoons and internet culture.

Who Is Abby Jame?

She currently attends the Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she’s an illustration major. Her medium of choice is oil paint, but this doesn’t stop her from creating custom pins, buttons, patches, stickers, band flyers, and mugs – all with one-of-a-kind designs.

Some of her favorite designs, adorable swamp creatures, stand next to girls in knee-high socks texting their crushes. It’s an aesthetic straddling many worlds, all of which Jame excels in. She told us,

“It’s pretty exciting to be involved in an age where an art movement that I have a deep respect for, that has had trouble being taken seriously for so long, is finally joining the forefront of contemporary art.”

What Is She Doing For Boca?

Jame’s back in Boca this summer and interning at & Gallery in Little Haiti. She gushes, “The gallery director, Annie Berkowitz, is so awesome and inspiring.” Berkowitz and her fiancé Jordan own the gallery space and are thriving as a young, successful artistic couple. & Gallery has a minimalist vibe and the scene screams juxtaposition, just like her own art.

Speaking of her art, you can find Jame on her Etsy store. All her products – from the buttons with “upset” printed in blue cursive resembling tears to the goo monster pins – are being temporarily sold not-for-profit. She’s donating all proceeds to victims of the recent Orlando shooting. She explains she wants to help the victims in a greater way, a more intimate way, than simply posting a Facebook status.

The young artist sells her work locally too. She recently participated in the DaDa Craft Bazaar. This craft event occurs the second Thursday of every month at DaDa restaurant in Delray Beach. Though the June bazaar’s over, make sure to catch her in July. You can also see Jame at Old Town Untapped in Pompano on July 1st.

How Has Boca Inspired Her?

Most dread the hot summer months. But, Jame finds inspiration. Jame utilizes warm colors in her work. The colors are inspired by Jame’s love for the “hot dreamy weather, so hot you can barely see,” that accompanies the summer months here in South Florida.

She is inspired by Boca and the pastel sun bleached store fronts that she imagines lined the beach many years ago. Jame is also inspired by vintage paradise. She envisions the abandoned beach boardwalks that were popular 30 years ago. She goes to local Boca thrift shops to peruse the vintage garments. Her work gives us a glimpse into a past Boca Raton with a new age edge.

Jame loves that Boca Raton is a paradise where anything can happen. This is why her art is so colorful and mystical. The town in which she calls home is a tropical oasis. Boca Raton will always be a motivation.