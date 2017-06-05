New Real Estate Team Commits to Opening Multiple Locations across South East Coast of Florida

Property Matters, an Anglo-American team, has launched the first of their offices in Boca Raton with a plan to expand into further locations along the South East Coast; from West Palm Beach to Miami Beach.

The first Property Matters office in Boca Raton, The Monterey, Suite A, 5499 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, FL 33487 was officially opened on Thursday June 1st by Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks (CFA, AAS) who is also President-elect of the International Association of Assessing Officers.

Ted Brown from Property Matters comments:

“We chose Boca Raton as our first location due to strong family ties and because it is a vibrant, growing city in the region with lots of potential for the future. We are delighted that we have already started to recruit some of the most talented agents in our region who find Property Matters a viable, contemporary real estate option; from 3D interactive floor plans to e-signing capabilities for documents, our aim is to make the process faster, smoother and more efficient, therefore less painful for both our agents and our clients.”

Property Matters was founded by three partners, Ted Brown, Simon Isaacs and Paul Ross who believed the time was right for a real estate company to do things differently and break the mold and in so doing, reach the largest number of potential buyers possible. By utilizing the latest in emerging technologies, and by embracing digital and online options, Property Matters will extensively market properties through contemporary methods including www.propertymatters.net, social media, online mediums, their broad network of contacts and via traditional options such as advertising along the East Coast.

Ted Brown from Property Matters continues:

“We believe that by bringing the best of British and combining it with the best of the USA, we will stand out in the market with a fresh approach to client service built on a bedrock of trust, honesty and integrity to help our clients create a better life. A number of established and experienced agents from the region have already been attracted to Property Matter’s fresh approach and their primary focus will be on properties and clients in the Boca Raton area.”

Commenting at the official opening of the Property Matters Boca office, Palm Beach County Property Appraiser and President-elect of the International Association of Assessing Officers, Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS said:

“It is absolutely my honor to be here tonight to open the Property Matters office. The Property Matters guys are a fabulous team and they are going to make the South County shine. I am very excited for them, and I am delighted to welcome them to our community.”

The Property Matters Team

Ted Brown has been active in the growth and evolution of the South Florida real estate market for over thirty years. As well as acting as Managing Broker for some of the largest national US brokerage firms, and with a reputation for excellence, Ted is well-known for his years of volunteer service as past Chairman of the Boca Raton MLS Committee, Member of the South Palm Beach County Conversion Task Force, Director of the inceptional Quad-County Regional MLS Board and currently holds a seat on the Beaches MLS Committee.

Simon Isaacs relocated to Florida from the UK with his wife, a Palm Beach native, and three children to establish Property Matters. After building an impressive portfolio of income-producing residential property in partnership with Paul Ross, and significant knowledge about the South Florida real estate market, Simon and Paul decided that founding Property Matters was a natural business move for the pair of them. The South Florida lifestyle has afforded Simon two of his greatest interests; opening a residential real estate company, and enjoying the culture, activities and weather with his family.

Paul Ross is passionate about the real estate business and has acquired and actively managed commercial and residential opportunities in the UK, the USA and internationally for the past 20 years. Paul relocated to Florida to establish a better life for his family and pursue his business interests in the Boca area. As well as building Property Matters, Paul continues to consult on behalf of his UK clients on their UK and international investment portfolios. He is married with two children and lives with his family in Boca Raton.

The Property Matters team takes a fresh approach to their client’s real estate needs; be it sales, acquisitions, standard property management or proactive asset management. Combining years of expertise and experience with the latest in technology, the Property Matters team is committed to helping clients create a better life in Florida.

