Oh my Gosh.. Is that the SUN?!!!!

June 9 2017

Happy Friday everyone,

Things are really coming together. This is getting so exciting.

First off, I would like to say thank you to everyone who sent me an email with the kind words about Boca News. I still have a ton of room to improve but I feel pretty good about where we are at so far. I am doing my best to create the most valuable site possible and I am learning in the process. Thanks again! 🙂

Also, I had a great conversation with my friends over at the Boca Chamber of Commerce yesterday. They are going to work directly with me to send me information and recent events regarding new business, networking and the local economy. This is one of the most important topics I can report on so I’m excited to see where that goes.

As always, I invite you to email me at tim@stodzy.com with any personal stories. Keep in mind, that if you want to publish some promotion content, that is a paid service. It’s only $25 and I promise it wont stay at that low price for much longer.

Enjoy the weekend

Tim Stoddart

Rain Rain Go Away

Our latest, never ending rain fall has broken a 100 year old record in terms of volume. Boca Raton got hit especially hard by overnight rains with more than 10 inches falling in isolated areas in Boca Raton along the Broward County border.

According to South Florida Water Management District “raindar” estimates, a maximum of 10.78 inches fell along the Hillsboro Canal in Boca Raton.

Palm beach county broke a 100 year old record in rainfall

I’m Jacked Up Guys

Boca Raton-based energy drink company Celsius Holdings has moved up to trading its stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where it must meet certain asset, stock price and disclosure requirements.

The company’s stock previously was traded over the counter, not a major exchange.

Boca Raton energy drink company lists Nasdaq

World Oceans Day is Here!

Boca Raton is a beach town. Our great city will always be synonymous with our beautiful beaches, our crystal blue oceans and our laid back lifestyle.

Just head to the Palmetto pavilion and watch the surfers and the beach goers and hopefully join them on the sand. It is easy to have a true appreciation for the ocean once you get to enjoy it.

Come celebrate world ocean’s day at Gumbo Limbo

She Was How Old??

As I was scrolling the internet for news stories this morning, I came across a story of a young teenager who had graduated college before she graduated high school. I’m not kidding.

As I dug deeper into the story, I discovered that there have been 10 teens in this years graduating glass that have all earned degrees all before finishing high school.

Unbelievable

Amazing young men and women graduate from FAU college in their teens

FIND LOCAL EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

Friday June 9

First responders Friday – 20% off all food and drinks at the pinball museum in Delray. If you haven’t gone to this place you need to it’s a blast. $5 entry fee.

Summer in the city Led Zeppelin Tribute – The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series promises a line-up of FREE Friday night live music and movies under the moonlight from June 9th through August 12th at Downtown Boca’s Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Saturday June 10

High Tolerance is playing the the Dubliner – The Dubliner Irish Pub, located in the beautiful Mizner Park, Boca Raton is open 7 days a week for dinner and Sunday for brunch.

Borgore at club cinema – Asaf Borger was born and raised in Tel Aviv, Israel. He is the founder of Buygore Records and former drummer of Israeli deathcore band Shabira.

Get Involved with Boca News

One last thing, we would love to get more of your input in our newsletter. Over the next month, I will be transforming the website and expanding much more then just a weekly newsletter.

I want to be able to publish real stories about real people. I want to write about exciting events, about new businesses, about art and great food. Something more than the sensationalized content that is flooding the Boca news outlets.

If you would like to write for Boca News, or if you have a story worth mentioning, please contact me. Fill out this contact form or email me at tim@stodzy.com