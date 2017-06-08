Palm Beach Country Broke a 100 Year Old Rain Record

It needs to stop raining. Ammmirriteeee?

Our latest, never ending rain fall has broken a 100 year old record in terms of volume. Boca Raton got hit especially hard by overnight rains with more than 10 inches falling in isolated areas in Boca Raton along the Broward County border.

According to South Florida Water Management District “raindar” estimates, a maximum of 10.78 inches fell along the Hillsboro Canal in Boca Raton.

Unfortunately There Has Been Damage

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt or has property damage. While scrolling through twitter I found a story of a woman who’s car was completely submerged while she was driving it.

Boynton woman recalls car being flooded out: @WPTV pic.twitter.com/A5BF9E2vfX — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) June 7, 2017

CBS 12 reports that

A flooded road is taking out cars left and right in West Boca Raton. Boca Chase Drive and Waterberry Drive is becoming a parking lot. It’s also become an obstacle course for some drivers who are trying to get out of their neighborhood. Some cars are making it out. Some are driving on the grass. Other drivers haven’t been as lucky. Their cars are stuck.

West Boca Hit Especially Hard

Residents west of Boca Raton are dealing with flooding on a scale they say hasn’t been seen here in years.

Meteorologists estimate some areas in southern Palm Beach County received between 6 and 8 inches of rain just yesterday, with more on the way.

Leia Culoso was on a run this morning along Boca Chase Way and stopped to help another resident whose Dodge Caravan became stuck in mud along the side of the road while trying to maneuver around more than a foot of standing water on the roadway.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” Culoso said. “Not even during (Hurricane) Matthew.”

John Fischer and his daughter Barbara walked from their Villas of Waterberry home to check out the flooding, just west of their neighborhood’s entrance.

“It’s a mess,” John Fischer said. “I’ve never seen the lakes at this level before.”

The rain pounded all night in this area west of State Road 7, where neighborhoods branch off from Boca Chase Way and a cluster of subdivisions are now partially cut off by the flooding.