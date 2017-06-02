Have you noticed one of these on the beach? It means a turtle nest has formed! Fingers crossed we can break the record number of nests formed on our beach set last year, and thanks to the Friends of Gumbo Limbo Nature Center for all their help in making sure the turtles get safely home.

The Boca Raton Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program is based at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. The city’s Marine Conservationist and team of Marine Turtle Specialists monitor, record, and study all sea turtle nesting activity occurring along the city’s five mile stretch of beach. The team also responds to reports of dead or injured sea turtles from the Boynton Beach Inlet to the Boca Raton\ Deerfield Beach border. Nighttime lighting surveys are conducted along the beach to identify lighting issues and potential problems involving adult and hatching sea turtle disorientation. The Marine Conservationist works closely with the city regarding beachfront development issues including construction, the alteration of dune vegetation, and beach re nourishment.

Join Us Next Thursday for the Hatch and Release Party

On next week’s newsletter I will have a formal event put into place. But in researching this on the Gumbo Limbo website I found this awesome event next Thursday.

The event is $17 and I can’t wait to go.

If anyone else plans on going, shoot me a contact form and we can meet up.