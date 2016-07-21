Looking for a Change in Your Fitness Routine?

Whether you want to become a fitness junkie or just searching for a casual workout, one thing always remains the same – it’s hard to start working out! Thankfully, Slash Fitness is here to change the game.

A group fitness environment with one-on-one personal training assistance, Slash is seriously cool. Think a class with a specialized trainer who makes sure you’re getting the most out of your workout.

Sitting Down With a Trainer

We had the pleasure of speaking to Brandon Brennan, Group Fitness and Personal Training Manager at Slash. He candidly shared how and why he got into the wellness industry…

A lifelong athlete, Brandon struggled with his weight for many years; he credits terrible eating and workout habits for this struggle. After passing the 200 lb threshold while in college at Penn State, he decided to make a change.

Brandon radically transformed both his exercise habits and diet. The result? He dropped 30 pounds in just six months! Not only did he have more energy and confidence, he also finally started to feel secure and comfortable in his body.

After seeing how significantly working out and eating right impacted his life, Brandon decided to make a career out of exercising. He started running outdoor bootcamps and personal training classes in Scranton, PA. He loved the camaraderie and energy people shared while training together. After a move took him to South Florida, Slash entered the picture.

What’s Slash?

Slash is a functional training facility that offers group fitness and one-on-one personal training. They are a Functional Training Facility that utilizes HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) to ensure guaranteed results. If you’re like me and not in tune with modern exercise lingo, HIIT is an exercise strategy alternating short periods of intense anaerobic exercise with less-intense recovery periods.

Slash Fitness believes in using your body as the machine . This means no treadmills, bikes, or ellipticals. Rather, they have you utilize battle ropes, TRX, slam balls, speed ladders, and much more to increase your heart rate in your target fat burn zone.

Speaking of trainers, Brandon isn’t alone in his dedication and attention to his clients. All of Slash’s trainers show extreme dedication to their work, right down to knowing every client’s name. They provide individualized attention and help clients adjust their form to maximize the impact of every workout.

Slash runs a three month program. POWER///STRENGTH///CONDITIONING. Each month, the 45 minute classes work with manipulating repetition and specific exercise time.

At the end of 90 days, Slash hosts a Combine. This is when the trainers put their clients to the test. They measure everyone’s results through a muscle mass and body fat analysis, and variety of strength and endurance exercise tests. Not only is this a great way to measure improvement, but it ensures all clients can accurately measure their results.

Five Steps to Success

Slash has a “five steps to success” process to help clients change their entire lifestyle. They are:

Your why: Why are you going to the gym? Why do you want to change your lifestyle? Setting three goals: What do you want to get out of your time at Slash? Know what time you’re going to work out each day (Brandon recommends working out at least three times a week) Know what time you’re going to eat every day & what you’re going to eat (this is important because 70% of results involve nutrition) At the end of the day, reflect on your day & see if you hit your goals

These steps to success are important because they help Slashers keep themselves in check. Not only do you get the most from your exercise, but you learn additional techniques and strategies to stay in shape!

App & Offers

Make sure to check out the Slash app! It includes weekly class schedules, fitness information, and all the prices. Classes fill up quickly so make sure to sign up a day or two in advance!

Slash is offering a free workout class and one-on-one personal training consultation for Boca News readers only. If you go into Slash and tell them you read this article, they'll give you $125 in fitness savings!