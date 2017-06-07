The Stunning Accomplishments of Nicole Cortina and Other Young College Graduates

When I was 17, I didn’t do much other than skateboard. I would come home from school, immediately throw my school bag in the corner of the living room, grab my board and be out on the town for hours.

I was a real winner.

As I was scrolling the internet for news stories this morning, I came across a story of a young teenager who had graduated college before she graduated high school. I’m not kidding.

As I dug deeper into the story, I discovered that there have been 10 teens in this years graduating glass that have all earned degrees all before finishing high school.

Unbelievable

Featured Nicole Cortina, the future FBI agent

Cortina, 17, graduated from Florida Atlantic University on May 5, six days before she graduated from Florida Atlantic University High School on May 11.

She graduated with a bachelor’s of arts degree in criminology with minors in political science and sociology.

“Knowing I am one of the youngest FAU graduates is a surreal feeling,” she says. “Knowing that I was able to achieve something so rewarding at such a young age inspires me to continue pushing myself and see what I’m capable of.”

As the daughter of Columbian parents, Cortina is a first generation American. She takes advantage of every opportunity she can get. She also participates in beauty pageants, mock trials and spending time with her friends and family.

When I was faced with the struggles of studying and taking six classes I had to remember my end goal,” Cortina says. “Seeing that I was so close to achieving what I had worked so hard for is what fueled my fire.”

In the fall, Cortina plans to pursue a master’s degree in criminology at Florida State University. After that, she hopes to attend Harvard Law School, receive a law degree and enroll in FBI training camp to become a field agent.

“This has been my dream job since I was a child, and the age at which one can apply is 23 to 24,” she says. “I plan to have my bachelors, masters and law degree by that age, that way I am qualified to be one of the youngest FBI field agents.”

Let’s not forget the rest of the graduates

If reading about Cortina wasn’t impressive enough, she was also joined by 9 other young teenagers, all of which have just received their college degrees all before graduating high school.

The Sun Sentinel did a wrote up of the other students involved. You can read that story here.

The other graduates include…

Max Rabil – 18 years old Boca Raton.

plans to continue his fast-paced education at FAU by completing a master’s degree in biomedical sciences in one year, half the normal time. He’s already been accepted into FAU’s medical school for the fall of 2018.

Sabah Ali – 18 years old from Deerfield Beach

Ali said he plans to work first and then pursue a doctorate in the study of how the nervous system plays a role in animal behavior.

Lorelei Bivens – 17 years old from Davie

Bivens receiving a high school diploma and associate degree through the school, which is also run by the Broward school district.

Emmily Sarmiento

Sarmiento is receiving a high school diploma and associate degree through the school, which is also run by the Broward school district.

Edwin Ross II

Ross is the valedictorian at Santaluces High in Lantana, where he was also senior class president and captain of the basketball and track teams. He just completed his associate degree from Palm Beach State College, taking mostly online classes that he squeezed in between other activities.

Congrats to our young graduates

A truly amazing accomplishment. These students should be very proud. Education is priceless and I feel that the future is bright with these young men and women at the helm.

If anyone else knows of personal stories featuring accomplishments and men and women in Boca Raton, I would love to hear about it. I want to feature as many personal stories as possible, as it is my goal to really highlight the community of Boca Raton.