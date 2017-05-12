TD Bank Got Robbed But Don’t Worry Everything is Fine

Back to our regularly scheduled program.

I am back in Florida and slowly getting back into the groove. Thanks again to everyone for dealing with the late newsletter last week. My birthday was great and thanks for the birthday wishes.

As for this week, I just want to start off by reminding everyone that this newsletter is open to anyone. If you have a business or a news story you want submitted in the weekly newsletter, please fill out the contact form and I would be happy to look it over.

My priority is simply to provide the best weekly resources for the residents of Boca Raton. This means that I am happy to feature local businesses or stories. I would love to help you get your idea, brands, or new business in front of as many people as I can.

Now enjoy this week’s newsletter.

Tim Stoddart

TD Bank Gets Robbed

Let me just say that these “news” websites are not very good. There is not a lot of information on this story and the web site is full of awful advertisements. However, when a bank get’s robbed people need to know about it.

Put the Money in the Bag!

Palm Beach Pool Repair Company Making a Splash

Today, we came across a new kind of swimming pool repair service for Palm Beach County, run by “two good guys who love the water.” They’re called Palm Beach Pool Pros, and they started their company because they saw a need to help residents of Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and the rest of Palm Beach County to find quality, vetted pool repair and installation contractors.

We spoke with them at length about their business and can speak firsthand to their commitment to service and their love for the water. They are already making a splash here in Boca and in the surrounding area, and we wish them well!

CANNONN BAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!!

Boca Raton Sales Tax Increase Should Pay Off

In November 2016, Palm Beach County voters approved raising the sales tax from 6 percent to 7 percent. This 1-cent sales tax increase took effect January 1, 2017 and will sunset on December 31, 2026 unless $2.7 billion is collected before then.

Palm Beach County Schools will receive 50% of the surtax funds, Palm Beach County will receive 30% and the 39 municipalities will split the remaining 20%, based on population. The surtax funds may only be used for infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, schools and government buildings.

A Penny Saved is a Penny Earned

Boca Raton Green Market Is Back for the 20th Year

In Florida, fall brings a welcome activity throughout the state—the seasonal opening of many community farmers’ markets, often referred to as “green markets,” coinciding with Florida’s fall fruit and vegetable harvest.

Fruits and Veggies Everywhere

The Best Family Site I Have Found

I’ve been searching far and wide for a great family driven events website. I finally found what I think to be the best family events resource for south Florida.

This websites provides information for kids sports leagues, recreational activities, camps, weekend getaways and more. Check it out.

Fun For the Entire Family.