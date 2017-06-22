The Sun Sentinel Yelled At Me

June 23rd, 2017

Goooooood morning everyone!

I got into some trouble this week.

The Sun Sentinel sent me a very polite yet very stern email. First, they congratulated me on all my success and then they nicely asked me not to rip off their stories anymore.

In my defense, I truly believed that I was doing them a favor by sourcing any content I found from their site. In my world, there is plenty to go around, but they didn’t think it was as funny as I did.

So if anyone from the Sun Sentinel is reading this, please accept my apologies. I’m still trying to figure out how to write like a non biased journalist and less like my sarcastic hysterical self. (Admit it, you think I’m funny.) My Mom tells me I should always be myself. Maybe I should take her advice.

At any rate, if you read only one story today, please take note of this weeks top story. It is filled with so much irony that it’s painful.

Have a great weekend everyone,

Tim Stoddart

I Am Powerless Over Stealing Your Wallet

I couldn’t imagine anything more ironic then a women getting her wallet stolen in a room full of people dedicating their lives to not stealing and drinking anymore.

On a serious note, alcoholism and rehabilitation is a real issue in our country so I’m not trying to belittle it, but when I read this story I could not stop laughing.

So imagine you get away with the crime and you have credit cards and an entire wallet at your disposal. Where is the first place you would go?

You guessed it… Target.

Woman has her wallet stolen in AA meeting in Boca Raton

There’s a New Baker in Town

Just what I need. More cake.

In this week’s featured story, I was lucky enough to learn about the Keter Bakery Cafe. The new establishment is right down the street from me, so if by some chance you see a tall kid with tattoos skateboarding down the street with icing all over his face, well that is me.

Jokes aside, I was truly impressed with the passion and the artistry in which Arnold displays in creating his masterful creations.

Keter sets itself apart from the rest with their dairy-free custom cakes. The cakes also are made with all kosher ingredients. They have a daily selection of savory & sweet pastries and desserts: cinnamon rolls, chocolate croissants, almond croissants, donuts, cookies, bourekas, cheese croissants, cream puffs, cheesecake, quiches, challahs and sourdough breads.

Learn more about the Keter Bakery and Cafe and support your local baker

I Don’t Think You Brought Enough Beer

Okay, look at this picture and tell me that this place might have over done it with their liquor selection. Let’s hope that women from the first story steers clear.

Burton’s Grill & Bar is set to open up its Boca Raton location in the Park Place shopping center starting this fall.

The restaurant is large, measuring 6,460 square feet and offering 248 seats indoors and 86 outside around a water feature and bar. Burton’s in Boca will be the 14th location that this chain of restaurants will have. Johnson & Wales graduate Winston Guerrero will be the executive chef of Burton’s.

Burton’s Grill and Bar is set to make its grand opening

In a Little Need of Some Shop Therapy

When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping. And for South Floridians, retail therapy can be found at Etiquette Boutique. It’s the new storefront at Boca Raton’s University Commons. Good news for fashionistas: there are also two locations in Fort Lauderdale, plus a newly opened spot in Palm Beach Gardens.

Owner David Harris is often asked how he ended up in retail. “It wasn’t necessarily a life’s pursuit of mine,” he says. “It literally found me.” Having left a career in finance, Harris teamed up with his friends Max and Jen Khazanov to open a series of boutiques in his hometown of Nashville.

“While Nashville is an amazing city, I had always wanted to move to South Florida,” Harris says. An easygoing lifestyle was calling, so Harris made the move and opened the first Etiquette Boutique in Fort Lauderdale in 2012. With two successful Fort Lauderdale shops, Etiquette’s newest addition arrived in November ready to clothe Boca Raton locals.

Fort Lauderdale Etiquette Boutique Expands To Boca Raton

Does This Mean We’re Even On That Hospital Bill?

Boca Raton Regional Hospital announced on Monday that it will explore a “strategic partnership” with another health care provider — a process that could result in a merger or acquisition.

The 400-bed nonprofit hospital has been one of the most successful in South Florida at raising funds for expansion, having established the Marcus Neuroscience Institute, the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health and Wellness Institute, the Lynn Cancer Institute, and the Gloria Drummond Physical Rehabilitation Institute. It has also grown its physician network, opened urgent care centers, and established an academic partnership with the Florida Atlantic University College of Medicine.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital could seek strategic partnership or merger