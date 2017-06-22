Arnold Shubaev has lived an adventurous life.

Recently, Arnold moved to Boca Raton from Toronto, Canada so that he cold open up a bakery. Arnold has co owned bakeries in countries all over the world. Previously he has lived in Israel, Australia, New Zealand where he also worked as an Executive Pastry chef and co-owned many of these successful bakeries. Arnold was born in Russia and has a deep rooted passion for baking and creating his masterpieces.

Luckily, Arnold has decided to grace us with his amazing talents and he is ready to satisfy our bellies and our sweet toothes with his brilliant pastries.

There’s a new baker in town

Arnold has recently opened up Keter Bakery Cafe. They are a bakery and also have a cafe serving breakfast and lunch. Luckily for us, they are located right on the corner of 20th street and Federal.

Besides the custom cakes (an recreate any photo into an edible cake) Keter specializes in authentic, artisan French croissants. Chocolate is the most popular because… of course it is.

Keter sets itself apart from the rest with their dairy free custom cakes. The cakes also are made with kosher ingredients.

I had a chance to speak with Arnold briefly and to hear first hand what it is that he feels most passionate about with his products.