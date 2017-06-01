Trevor Noah to perform Hilarious Standup at the Kravis Center

Where: Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

When: 8 p.m. on June 3rd

Cost: $39.50 – $100

Contact: 561-832-7469

Buy Tickers: https://max.kravis.org/websales/?Select=2017TNOAHZ&_ga=2.169770407.767604284.1496284351-15977274.1496284321

Host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show, comedian Trevor Noah brings his unique brand of humor to the Kravis stage. Known for his incisive social and political commentary and for his gift for storytelling, Noah was nominated for Personality of the Year at the 2014 and 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards and won in 2015. He continues to perform for sold-out audiences in 5 continents.

In 2015, a largely unknown comedian named Trevor Noah was appointed to the most plum job in political humor: host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” Noah is not Jon Stewart—in some ways, he’s a better presence, less prone to tiresome camera mugging—but his star has risen nearly as high in two short years.

He recently debuted his third standup special for Netflix, and his award-nominated 2016 memoir Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood introduced a global readership to his alternately hilarious and shocking childhood in apartheid South Africa: The guy who now dates a supermodel and rakes politicians over fires for a living once subsisted on caterpillars for nutrition, and was thrown out of a speeding taxi by gangsters.

Noah’s boundary-pushing standup reflects hard, inconvenient realities, which helps explain the title of a documentary about his formative years: “You Laugh But it’s True.”